A disabled Vietnam veteran and disbarred lawyer who had boasted online about his rifle-shooting prowess was named Thursday as the gunman who shot seven law enforcement officers near Florence, killing one of them.

The Associated Press reported that Frederick Hopkins, 74, was taken into custody Wednesday after a shootout with sheriff's deputies and Florence police officers that stretched for two hours, punctuating the air of a quiet and tidy neighborhood with repeated gunfire. He was hospitalized, WIS-TV added.

When the disturbance settled, 53-year-old Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department, was dead. Three other officers from this small city in the South Carolina Pee Dee and three county sheriff's deputies were hurt.

Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The shooting carried one of the highest casualty tolls for South Carolina law enforcement in recent memory. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff.

Trouble with the law

Hopkins is a former attorney who was disbarred from practicing law in the Palmetto State, and he was married to a local divorce lawyer, Cheryl Turner-Hopkins.

Over the past 30 years, he has had encounters with law officers.

In 1984, Hopkins was jailed after he failed to pay back $18,000 in attorney fees alleged to have been wrongly collected from a client, court records showed. A promise to pay back the money freed him from jail, but the case prompted his disbarment.

In February 2014, Florence County sheriff's deputies charged him with disorderly conduct. The next year, Hopkins was cited for letting an animal run at large. He was ticketed on the same offense later in 2015.

On his own social media pages, Hopkins described a happy life with 10 children who ranged in age from 3 to 40. He called his wife for the past 25 years "my true soulmate." One of his sons, Sean, is listed on Facebook and LinkedIn pages as a police officer.

But Hopkins had a tumultuous past, he indicated. On Facebook, he spoke of surviving "the ravages" of the Vietnam War. He was injured at some point during the fight, according to court records from a 2000 ruling on child support payments from a previous marriage.

His sole source of income became his disability checks of $1,127 monthly, the court paperwork said.

'Smell of gunpowder'

On one of three Facebook pages, he referred to a proficiency with rifles. For a 70th birthday celebration, the pages showed, he took his 12-year-old son to a shooting range for a marksmanship match. He used a Federal Ordnance M-14 rifle that fired a 7.62×51mm NATO round — similar to the firepower he used in Vietnam, he wrote.

The guys at the range sang "Happy Birthday" to him that day. "Gosh, it doesn't get any better," he said.

"I ... had a blast!" he typed. "I have been shooting competitively since 1984 and lovin' it. I just love the smell of gunpowder in the mornin'."

Over the past two years, UPS driver and local resident Casey Sellers delivered packages of ammunition to Hopkins' home on a regular basis, he told The Post and Courier.

"At least once a month, I was delivering something like that to him,” Sellers said. “I never thought anything of it. ... Every time I see him, he’s always got that Vietnam veteran hat, so I figured he’s still a military man."

It was about 4 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said, when Florence County sheriff’s deputies showed up at Hopkins' door, trying to serve a search warrant at the home in the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road. Exactly what they were investigating was not clear.

They were confronted by a gunman who unleashed a hail of gunfire.

The officers returned fire.

The shooter barricaded himself inside with children, authorities said. With a clear view of the open space around the home, officials added, the gunman got a tactical advantage on the officers who amassed outside.

Gunshots rang out constantly during separate volleys over the span of the standoff. A cellphone video showing a stately home in the community captured the cacophony of firepower.

Details of how the deadly shootout finally came to a close were unclear. The authorities had brought armored military-style vehicles to the site.

The wounded officers were taken from the line of fire to a nearby street, where paramedics tended to them, residents said.

Part of a ballistic vest was discarded on the pavement. It was soaked in blood.

'Heartbreaking' revelation

Hours later, Hopkins' Facebook pages that had detailed his experience with weaponry were deleted.

Early Thursday, as the area mourned a loss that has rattled the law enforcement community nationwide, few residents of the community that saw so much violence a day earlier wandered out of their brick homes near a cordoned-off section of Ashton Drive. That's where authorities focused their investigation.

A bouquet of artificial blue and white flowers sat in the grass near the entrance of the neighborhood.

Byron Black, a 27-year-old resident of a community across the street, visited the scene after learning that Carraway, his former football coach, was the slain officer.

How to help Two GoFundMe accounts were established to benefit the fallen Florence policeman and the six wounded officers. The effort is headed by Serve and Connect, a nonprofit advocacy organization that said it had the support of South Carolina law enforcement groups. The fund for slain police officer Terrence Carraway: gofundme.com/terrencecarrawaymemorial For the injured officers and sheriff's deputies: gofundme.com/wounded-florence-officers-fund

Black’s specific memories of Carraway have faded since his days playing football as a 7-year-old, but he said the officer left a lasting impression as a "community leader" and a mentor who young people looked up to.

Black attended high school with two of the Hopkins children and remembers attending a party at the family’s home as a teenager.

“It was heartbreaking,” he said of the shooting. “You never expect this type of thing to happen, especially to people you know.”

In Charleston, doctors at Medical University Hospital performed an autopsy on Carraway. Law enforcement officers assembled at the hospital campus Thursday and prepared to shut down Interstate 26, and send the slain policeman's body home.