A man died in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County after he exchanged gunfire with deputies Tuesday night, authorities said. No officers were hurt.
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a domestic violence call in a neighborhood of mobile homes just outside Andrews. Kreed Cornell Bateman, 31, who lived in the neighborhood, fired at them and was then shot and killed by deputies, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The names of the officers involved have not been released.
Deputies said the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case. SLED officials are conducting interviews with the responding officers and other involved parties and will examine the dash camera video, they said.
According to SLED, this incident was the 45th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019, and the second this year for the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in the state, none of which involved the Sheriff's Office.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.