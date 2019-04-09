An Orangeburg man has been convicted of murder a second time after his first conviction was overturned by an appeals court in 2016 and prompted a retrial.
A jury first found Devin Jamel Johnson guilty of murder and a weapons charge in 2014 in connection with the fatal West Ashley shooting of 22-year-old Aakeem Smalls on June 8, 2011.
The second trial, also heard in Charleston County Circuit Court, wrapped on April 4. Johnson, 35, of Cane Road, was sentenced to 36 years — the same as his original sentence. His sentence was handed down with credit for about seven years served, court documents show.
During the first trial, text messages that showed Johnson bragging about plans to kill a man as well as a video of him in a getaway car, which was registered to his girlfriend, were shown in court.
The S.C. Court of Appeals then overturned the conviction in November 2016 after Johnson's defense successfully argued that the court erred in allowing jury instructions concerning a legal theory called "the hand of one is the hand of all," which, in simple terms, means guilty by association.
Prosecutors with the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office told jurors that Johnson was under the impression that Smalls owed him money and confronted him outside Smalls' girlfriend's apartment, where he shot the man four times.