SC man arrested in 1976 murder after SLED connects him through DNA

Over 40 years after a South Carolina mother disappeared from an Upstate textile mill, authorities think they've found her killer.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Thursday a forensics breakthrough involving DNA evidence connected the crime to Charles Ugvine Coleman, 65. The Union County man was charged with murder and rape.

Police have been searching for a suspect since March 20, 1976, when 45-year-old Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson disappeared during her shift at the Eureka Plant of Spring Mills in Chester.

Authorities found the spinner's body and stolen car in Fairfield County but couldn't prove who'd beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted her.

Wilson was a widowed mother of two, The Associated Press reported at the time, and was working a night shift at the mill over the weekend.

Forensic evidence was still an emerging science at that point, but investigators collected evidence from the scene. Since then, SLED has worked with the sheriff's offices in Chester and Fairfield counties to find a suspect.

“Our agents and forensics experts work hard and are dedicated to bringing justice to those who commit crimes against our citizens,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “Whether the crime was recent or happened more than 40 years ago, we will not stop in trying to solve the case. I appreciate the teamwork showed by everyone in helping bring closure to the Wilson family.”

The 6th Circuit Solicitor's Office will prosecute the case. Coleman was booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center on Thursday.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call SLED at 803-896-2605.