LEXINGTON — The death penalty trial is set to begin this week for a South Carolina man accused of killing his five children and dumping their bodies off a dirt road in Alabama, but progress could be slow as the court searches for jury members unfamiliar with the high-profile case.

On Monday, a judge in Lexington County began the jury selection process in the case of Timothy Ray Jones Jr. — more than four years after Jones allegedly murdered his five children, ages 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8.

State prosecutors want to sentence Jones to death for the murders, which captured national attention after he allegedly spent nine days driving the bodies across four states before dumping them in a wooded area in Alabama.

Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith read the names of the five children early Monday afternoon and explained how Jones allegedly strangled or beat each one of them to death.

Jones, who was dressed in a button-down shirt, sat in silence as the judge explained each murder charge.

His lawyers, who sat next to him, have already filed documents in court saying they plan to argue Jones was insane.

In describing the charges, Griffith never mentioned the victims were Jones' children, and he didn't get into some of the more gruesome facts of the case.

That didn't prevent a large number of the potential jurors, who could hold Jones' fate in their hands, from recognizing the case.

Around 185 Lexington County residents arrived at the courthouse for jury duty early Monday morning. More than 80 of those people stood when the judge asked whether they read or viewed media reports about the murders or the desperate search that ensued before Jones was arrested in Mississippi.

"My primary goal is to pick an impartial jury," said Griffith, before warning the jurors not to read or talk about the case outside the courtroom.

"I don't need you investigating," he added. "You don't need anything to decide this case besides what is said in this courthouse."

Jury selection could take much of the week.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, the lead prosecutor in the case, barely spoke during Monday's hearing. He will be front and center over the next several days as the team of prosecutors and Jones' defense attorneys argue over which jurors are chosen for the case.

With prosecutors seeking the death penalty, that fight could take a considerable amount of time.

September will mark five years since Jones led officers back to the bodies of his five children.

Jones, 37, previously of Red Bank outside Columbia, is believed to have strangled four of his children and beat the fifth child to death inside the family's trailer.

They were identified as Merah, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel, 2; and Elaine Marie, 1.

Jones reportedly took to the highways carrying their bodies in plastic bags across multiple states, including North Carolina and Georgia, for nine days before dumping them in a wooded area in rural Alabama. He was arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Mississippi, where police said they found blood, maggots and children's clothes in his SUV.

Arrest warrants revealed that Jones said he had feared his children "were going to kill him, chop him up and feed him to the dogs."