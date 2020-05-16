SC, Lowcountry impact expected to be only minimal from possible subtropical storm Arthur

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew early Saturday to investigate what will likely to be the first named storm of the season.

Impacts to the Lowcountry from Subtropical Storm Arthur are expected to be minimal.

The storm system swirling off the coast of Florida had about an 80 percent chance of being upgraded to a tropical or subtropical storm late or overnight Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Staying well offshore, Charleston National Weather Service meteorologist Brittany MacNamara said the most South Carolinians might experience are rip currents, making swimming dangerous for beachgoers.

The swell bringing those currents is expected to arrive Sunday and last into Monday.

"Tuesday looks to be getting back to normal," MacNamara said. "That’s pretty much the only impact we'll see from this storm."

States to the south weren't so lucky this week as nearly a foot of rain fell in Louisiana from a separate storm system that was heading east and likely to contribute to the growth of the developing Arthur.

South Florida experienced flash flooding Thursday and Friday, with 3 to 5 inches falling over three hours around Miami. The storm continued to move northeast Saturday, dropping another half inch or less before traveling out of the Miami area.

Marathon, Fla., broke its rainfall record Friday by more than 4 inches, the National Weather Service reported. The previous record for May 15 was 1.2 inches, set in 1988.

Charleston's forecast for the week is dry, MacNamara said, and she predicts no flooding will come from the storm swell.

"We're well below flood stage, so we won't see any from this or in the near future," she said.

While the official start of hurricane season isn't until June 1, MacNamara said it's not unusual to see tropical systems forming a few weeks before.

Arthur is expected to stay offshore and drift back out to sea.