SC logs most murders on record, increase in violent crime for 2020, preliminary stats show

South Carolina had one of its most violent years on record in 2020, according to preliminary statistics released by the State Law Enforcement Division on June 3.

The rate of homicides was of particular concern to SLED Chief Mark Keel, who was joined by dozens of law enforcement officials from across the Palmetto State for a press conference in Columbia.

"I never dreamed I'd be up here talking about a 25 percent increase in murders in one year," Keel said. "I mean, that's unbelievable to me. 25 percent. And thankfully it's not like in some of our nation's cities. I just saw a report the other night where they have 50 percent increase in murders. One had a 123 percent increase. ... I want to say that we can make a difference, but again, we can't do it without everybody's help."

The number of murders statewide increased from 457 in 2019 to 571 in 2020, according to SLED's preliminary statistics. Keel also said the 571 murders recorded in 2020 were the most on records stretching back to 1960.

"As I said last year, I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state including the number of murders and assaults," Keel said. "I am particularly troubled at the steady increase in the number of murders taking place."

The rate of murders increased 51 percent over the last 5 years in South Carolina, the chief said.

He attributes much of that increase to gang activity, drugs and criminals' easy access to guns.

"Our communities themselves are victims of drugs being brought into their neighborhoods," Keel said. "No family who's lost a loved one ... can be told that there are no victims in drug crimes. I'm so sick of hearing that drug crimes are victimless crimes. We need legislative support to improve community involvement and keep our streets safe."

The statistics released on June 3 also showed a 9 percent jump in the number of aggravated assaults —19,469 in 2019 to 21,272 in 2020. The overall violent crime rate increased 5 percent over the same period, and jumped by 11 percent compared to 2015.

Also of concern was an increase in the number of arson cases which jumped about 21 percent, 571 in 2019 to 694 in 2020, despite steadily declining in 2018 and 2019, according to SLED.

Some areas showed promising signs.

The property crime rate dropped 6 percent from 2019 to 2020, the sixth consecutive year these crimes dropped, according to SLED. The number of robberies and sexual battery cases also fell.

But those positive trends are outweighed by the increases in murders and aggravated assaults, Keel said.

"Each one of these statistics is a member of our community," he said. "These are our loved ones, our neighbors, our friends, these are South Carolinians."

And the chief said his agency's analysis shows 2021 could be an even more violent year than 2020 if the current trend holds.

"Now's the time to work together to improve law enforcement's efforts and capabilities," Keel said. "We must work every day to show the public that we are worthy. The reality is we cannot do it alone. This is not an issue where we can arrest our way out of it. We need communities who can help."

Speaking after the press conference, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds told The Post and Courier that he echoed Keel's message.

"I think he hit all the main issues," Reynolds said. "It's a shared responsibility. We have to do it as partners. We have to collaborate. It's not any one entity. It's not just the courts. It's not just the prosecutors. It's not just the state side or the federal side."

Much of the violent crime problem is being driven by a small number of repeat offenders, career criminals who peddle drugs and bring bloodshed to communities in Charleston and across the state, the chief said.

Reynolds said his department works together with area law enforcement as well as with statewide authorities and federal partners like the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration to not only arrest these repeat offenders, but make strong cases against them that ensure they receive appropriate sentences.

"Those people need to go to jail and they need to stay there," he said. "We need to make sure that they're out of our communities and that they're no longer victimizing people."

Amending state laws around unlawful carrying of firearms is essential, Reynolds said. As the law stands now, there are no enhanced penalties for someone who's repeatedly convicted of illegally possessing a gun.

The chief compared to lack of punishment to enhancements for petty theft or simple possession of narcotics, offenses that significantly ramp up the punishment each time someone reoffends.

When it comes to criminals who carry guns despite not being allowed to, they know they face essentially no punishment for doing so, Reynolds said.

"What motivates me most is saving lives," he said. "We have a serious problem. It's going to take serious solutions to change the trajectory of this trend."

This story is developing. Check back for more.