SC liquor store worker arrested after spat where he called Black politician a 'donkey'

COLUMBIA — A Columbia liquor store employee was arrested on an assault charge Wednesday after a Black Upstate town councilwoman complained that he tried to hit her and called her a racial slur during an argument over her giving leftover pizza to people outside the store.

Shaterica Neal, who also organizes the state Working Families political party and worked on Cory Booker's 2020 presidential campaign, posted a short video of the employee telling her Tuesday to "Get the (expletive) out my face, donkey" after striking her phone during the recording.

She also posted on social media that the employee used a racial slur during their dispute at the Harden Street store near the Benedict College campus.

Neal said she often hands out extra food to the homeless when there are leftovers from one of her volunteer events. The councilwoman from the Town of Grey Court tried handing out leftover pizza from a political event she attended in Columbia on Tuesday to several men sitting on the curb of Capitol Liquors but was met by a store employee.

The employee yelled at the men to get off his property, and Neal posted on social media that she got into a verbal altercation with the where she said he called her a "donkey (n-word)."

In an interview with The Post and Courier, the employee, Joe Elamouri, denied using a racial slur, but he said he called her a "donkey."

Elamouri said he grabbed for Neal's phone, which she had taken from her car and was using to record video. But Elamouri said he did not make physical contact with Neal.

Neal alleged the employee also tried to kick her.

After posting the video, Neal organized a protest Wednesday outside the liquor store.

More than 20 protesters carried signs and shouted "Joe must go!" They pledged to keep business away from Capitol Liquors and a neighboring convenience store as they press for removal of the liquor store's business and liquor licenses.

They approached vehicles coming into the parking lot. Police officers were stationed outside the store and asked protesters to remain on the sidewalk.

Before he was arrested, Elamouri said he he has often spoken out on behalf of the surrounding majority Black community on issues of affordable housing and lack of grocery services since the closing of the Save-a-Lot across the street from the liquor store.

“I don’t use any racist words against anybody,” Elamouri said. “I love everybody. I go with human beings. I don’t go with anyone’s color.”

An hour into the morning protest, officers entered Capitol Liquors and brought Elamouri outside in handcuffs and placed him inside an police SUV. Protesters cheered.

Officers told protesters and reporters that he was arrested on a third-degree assault charge, which is a misdemeanor punishable up to fine of $500 and 30 days in prison.

“I’m pretty sure, if he’s comfortable enough to call me those names, I’m pretty certain the men and women sitting here every day, who suffer from drugs and alcoholism, he talks to them any kind of way he wants as well,” Neal said after Elamouri's arrest. "If you cannot respect Black folks in a Black community, you cannot get another Black dollar."