SC lawmakers may extend building permits for years despite rapidly changing coast

South Carolina lawmakers may move to extend a slew of development permits around the state, adding years to state permissions for land disturbance, water pollution, sensitive coastal work and even the right to install a septic tank.

Legislators passed similar measures in the past, particularly when the economy ground to a halt in the Great Recession. Some permits the S.C. General Assembly extended then were active for over a decade.

But in the intervening time, climate change continued its slow march in transforming South Carolina's coast. Projects that were put on ice came back to life after sea-level rise had eaten away at already dynamic systems around marshes, streams and the ocean.

In one case, land slated for building was being repeatedly flooded by tides. In another, a project on hold restarted after the city of Charleston passed stricter rules for handling potential floodwaters, leading to litigation where the builders challenged the new local protections.

Now, some environmental groups are questioning whether it's wise to extend permits again without another review of some of the building sites, particularly along the coast.

The extensions, which would also include permits issued by cities, towns and counties, are meant to give builders more time because of hardships posed by the coronavirus pandemic. They would save regulators time by not having to review old projects, and save builders time and money they've already invested in their original permits, said Rep. William Bailey, R-Little River.

"It's something that needs to be done. It's fair," Bailey said.

Bailey is a sponsor of the House bill, H.3062, which would extend any permit that was active on Dec. 31 through the end of 2024. A Senate version of the bill, S.17, goes further back — making any permit that was active at the beginning of 2018 valid through the end of 2023.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Environmental Control said the Senate version of the bill would affect slightly more than 59,000 permits issued by the environmental regulator for land disturbance, solid waste, air pollution, water pollution, septic work and coastal building. The largest affected category is septic tanks, where about 30,000 permits would be extended.

Were the Senate's version enacted, it would also affect the same permits that were already extended after the 2008 recession, said Chip McQueeney, an attorney for the city of Charleston. In the meantime, Charleston passed significantly stricter drainage rules in some parts of the city, which had already led to a handful of lawsuits from developers.

"Every project that’s permitted after (Jan. 1, 2008) would be locked in through Dec. 31, 2023," McQueeney said. "That's very concerning to me, from a stormwater perspective, especially."

The House version would not affect permits that were extended after 2008, McQueeney said.

Higher tides have started to cover building sites approved long ago, such as one on a marsh island in the city of Folly Beach. In that case, a concerned neighbor called DHEC, and state officials came out to the site to remap the boundaries of "critical area," or protected areas like marsh where most building is banned. The landowner ended up suing DHEC and Folly Beach, saying they were trying to stall their plans so permits from 2007 that had already been extended would expire.

Emily Cedzo, of the Coastal Conservation League, said the permit extension bill would be more palatable if it at least included a requirement for state regulators to remap marsh or beach boundaries on a site where a permit is extended. Leslie Lenhard, of the S.C. Environmental Law Project, agreed.

"With climate change, we’re seeing so much more rapid shoreline change and erosion," Lenhardt said. "It’s unwise to have the agency take one look at a proposed action, and then that’s the only review that it gets for years and years and years."

Bailey said he's willing to compromise on the language of the bill so the environmental community is satisfied with it. Notably, one of his major motivations for passing it also has a climate change connection.

He said extensions are needed in that the markets for labor and lumber are so tight that many can't get their projects done. One resident of the Charleston area recently called him, Bailey said, and begged for an extension because the cost of wood for a dock had tripled in the past year.

That wood supply crunch is connected to the warming planet. As The Atlantic reported, the Canadian timber widely used by American builders is beset by a beetle that's run rampant in recent years as warmer winters fail to kill it off. Wildfires have also chipped away at forests. Combined with a surge in building and home-improvement projects, the lumber has become more scarce — and more expensive.

The May 13 end to the General Assembly's regular session is quickly approaching, and with it a decreasing chance the permit extensions will be passed this year. The Senate version of the resolution got a hearing in subcommittee, but never advanced from there. In the House, the resolution never received a hearing.

But Bailey said there may be interest in attaching the resolution as an amendment to a related House bill. If that happened and the bill passed, House members and senators could hash out the final details in a conference committee, and if they're successful, send it to the desk of Gov. Henry McMaster.