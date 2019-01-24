COLUMBIA — State lawmakers are lining up behind a wide-ranging piece of legislation to improve South Carolina's struggling schools, sparking hope for the first time in decades that elected officials will overhaul a system that has failed students and sent teachers fleeing to other jobs.
Leaders in the South Carolina House and Senate officially filed identical bills Thursday that would, among a long list of things, consolidate small and underperforming school districts, reduce standardized testing for elementary students and boost teacher pay by 10 percent over several years.
If passed, the 84-page bill would mark the most significant education reform since the 1980s. The Legislature's heightened focus on education follows in the wake of The Post and Courier's "Minimally Adequate" series, which laid out how gaping disparities have left thousands of South Carolina students unprepared for college or the modern workforce after high school, threatening the state’s newfound prosperity.
Legislators from both political parties voiced support for the broad goals of the reform package, but some lawmakers and education officials said they still need to weed through the details.
Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association, said she's glad to see the proposal to increase teacher pay. But her organization also wants to see a pay bump for bus drivers, teachers aides and other administrative workers in schools.
"We definitely welcome a raise, all of us, but we want to make sure it gets down to the hourly workers, too," she said.
The newly drafted bills, the sponsors say, offer a general outline for the most important needs in South Carolina's public schools, which trail other states by nearly every measure.
"This is the beginning," said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill. "This bill is a platform."
Sen. Greg Hembree, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, expects that some groups will read the bill and immediately panic, especially over the proposals to consolidate rural school districts that have fewer than 1,000 students or failing scores for four straight years. But he implored everyone to view the legislation as a starting point.
"I hope we don't have such a backlash that we lose our resolve," said Hembree, R-North Myrtle Beach.
Lawmakers who represent some of the rural districts that could be dissolved say the decision to consolidate may be tough to swallow. But they see it as necessary to improve outcomes in the schools and ensure funding goes as far as it can.
Rep. Justin Bamberg, a Democrat who represents parts of Barnwell, Colleton and Bamberg counties, said the word "consolidation" itself is anathema in parts of the state. But that shouldn't get in the way of reforming education.
"People are going to have their personal feelings about it," he said. "Step back from your personal feelings because this is bigger than any individual. This is bigger than the way that you feel. We're talking about the likelihood that we can improve the next generation."
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, an Orangeburg Democrat and longtime advocate for increased investment in education, said she is "cautiously optimistic" that the new legislation will finally prompt the Legislature to adopt large-scale change.
The new legislation calls for a re-emphasis on student literacy and ensuring third-graders don't get passed on without being able to read — something the 2014 Read to Succeed Law was supposed to have accomplished.
Cobb-Hunter, a 28-year veteran of the Statehouse, would also like to see the bill include more focus on Head Start programs and making sure children in those programs seamlessly transition into kindergarten and first grade.
"We have to stop passing kids onto the next grade if they can't read with comprehension," she said. "Hopefully, if we are able to work with the Head Start piece, we will be able to do something about that."
Kathy Maness, executive director of the Palmetto State Teacher's Association, agrees that something needs to be done to ensure under-performing students don't get passed on without the needed reading skills.
But she also wants to ensure that legislators understand that special education students may never meet those goals. Maness said she looks forward to helping lawmakers understand those nuances and improve the legislation.
One thing the new legislation won't resolve this year is reforming the state's byzantine K-12 funding system. As laid out in the newspaper’s five-day series, that system is so complicated legislators themselves don’t understand it.
House Speaker Jay Lucas, Senate President Harvey Peeler and Gov. Henry McMaster collectively requested last week that the state's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office make recommendations for how to ensure the formula allows all children to receive the necessary resources. But lawmakers don't expect to take up the convoluted funding formula until 2020. The recommendations are due May 9 — the last day of this year’s regular session.
Without altering the way state money is allocated to schools, former and current superintendents say the changes this year will only do so much for poorer districts.
Florence 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent explained that a statewide pay increase for teachers will still leave less prosperous districts struggling to compete with their wealthier neighbors, which can offer educators thousands of dollars more.
John Kirby, superintendent of Latta Schools in Dillon County for the past 29 years, said his teachers can go across the county line and get paid $6,000 more on average.
“We groom them for Horry County," he said.
Pee Dee Education Center Director Keith Callicutt agreed. He previously served as the superintendent of Fort Mill and Lake City schools — two systems on opposite ends of the state's poverty scale.
In Fort Mill, he said, every teaching position would attract an average of 100 applicants. But in Lake City, he was happy if he got a single applicant.
“The children born in Lake City deserve equal opportunities with the children in Fort Mill, but they don’t get them,” Callicutt said.
Many in the Legislature hope that will soon change.