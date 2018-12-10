COLUMBIA — State lawmakers are drafting legislation to change the way mental health patients are transported in South Carolina, more than three months after two women drowned when a sheriff's van was swept off a roadway by Hurricane Florence's floodwaters.
Four lawmakers on a Senate subcommittee are considering increasing the training requirements for law enforcement officials who transport mentally ill patients — a common practice in South Carolina. They are also weighing whether to make it easier for family members to transport people who are seeking treatment at a hospital or another pyschiatric facility.
Sen. Marlon Kimpson, the Charleston Democrat who is leading the subcommittee, discussed the outlines of that proposed legislation Monday as the panel continued to listen to health professionals testify about the state's current system for handling mental illness.
The point of the upcoming legislation, Kimpson said, is to ensure the state is treating mental illness as health issue and not a law enforcement issue.
Monday's hearing was the second meeting held since Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton were killed when a Horry County Sheriff's van drove into flood waters on U.S. Highway 76 and was overtaken by the Little Pee Dee River.
Two Horry County sheriff's deputies, who have since been fired, climbed out of that van. But Green and Newton, who were seekingtreatment, could not escape from the steel cage in the back of the vehicle.
"There was no means of escape if there was an act of God, a fire, a car accident, or in this case, the vehicle being driven into a flooded, washed-out road," Linda Green, the mother of Nicolette Green, told lawmakers during Monday's hearing. "This is reprehensible, senators. There has to be another way."
She compared the vehicle her daugther died in to a "dog cage."
The lawmakers on the panel said they are likely going to push for the state government to cover the cost of the increased training requirements for police and sheriff's officers who are tasked with driving mentally ill patients.
The cost of that effort is not yet known, but Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said he wants to see the state allocate money towards the training every year.
"There may be a silver lining in what happened," Davis said. "It serves as a wake up call."
The legislation being drafted is focused on transporting mentally ill patients, but lawmakers also listened to testimony Monday about the overall system for treating mental illness.
The lawmakers questioned Joshua Baker, the director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, about why many mental health patients have to travel so far for treatment in South Carolina.
Baker, who oversees the state's Mediciad program, admitted many of the beds that exist for mental health treatment in South Carolina are located in larger cities. It's part of the reason why people have to be transported so far by law enforcement officials.
There are more than 1,800 beds in South Carolina dedicated specifically for patients suffering from mental illness, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, which oversees healthcare facilities in the state. The largest number of beds are in cites like Columbia, Charleston and Greenville.
Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, asked whether that was enough.
Dr. Christina Lynn, a psychiatry specialist at The South Strand Behavior Center in Myrtle Beach, told lawmakers that the beds for mental health patients at her facility fill up daily, leaving people waiting for help.
Many rural communities, Baker admitted, don't have any treatment facilities available and if they are, the number of beds in those facilities are limiated. But increasing the number of treatment locations in those areas, he said, isn't easy.
The state's Medicaid system can try to incentivize private treatment providers to build in rural settings, he said. But the only way to guarantee additional mental health resources are available is for the state to build those facilities itself.
"That would mean a state dollar investment in those facilities," Baker said.