COLUMBIA — Corrections Director Bryan Stirling pleaded with the Legislature to give him more money to fix South Carolina's prisons after the state experienced one of the deadliest inmate riots in U.S. history last year.

Decades of underfunding had created a powder keg of dangerous conditions at the prisons, and critics warned more violence was possible. Lawmakers responded earlier this year by giving Stirling an extra $10 million — a sliver of the $160 million for upgrades he said were desperately needed as a first phase to address problems throughout the prison system.

The move didn't surprise Jon Ozmint, who ran the prisons under Gov. Mark Sanford. Lawmakers have been short-changing the Corrections Department for years as conditions deteriorated, Ozmint said, putting inmates, officers and the general public at increasingly greater risk.

"Our Legislature simply doesn’t care," Ozmint said. "They gave $10 million. It’s like me giving you 10 cents and saying, 'Here, this is for the down payment on your house.' I wished they cared, but they don’t."

Lawmakers insist that's not the case, and that they truly want to help. Stirling is banking on that in a prosperous year ahead that's left the Legislature with a lot of extra money to spend. The prison system's needs, he said, have only grown with time.

"We certainly need more. We need more people to administer. We need more medication. We need more doctors, more nurses, more staff," he recently told a House Oversight panel grilling him for the 17th time since an April 2018 riot at Lee Correctional left seven inmates dead and 22 injured. "If anything’s come from this committee, it’s that we need more."

In his budget request, released last month, Stirling is again asking legislators for hundreds of millions of dollars more to hire employees, boost salaries so the agency can fill vacancies and new positions, upgrade prison security and replace decrepit equipment.

The list should look familiar to lawmakers. Repeats include money to replace cell doors that must be opened and closed individually by using a huge master key. Corrections officials want to upgrade automated sliding doors that officers can control from a central, secure room — which must be created. Those enhancements at prisons most prone to violence will cost more than $50 million.

The agency wants $15 million to install fencing to separate housing units at prisons where the interior yards are open. Nearly $41 million is needed just to fix heating and air-conditioning systems at prisons statewide. A "man-down" electronic system, which would pinpoint the location of an officer who signals he's in trouble, would cost $22 million.

In all, the agency is asking for almost $200 million in one-time spending for equipment and upgrades — again. And that doesn't count $80 million more Sterling is seeking for salary increases, additional positions and medical supplies.

In a year when legislators will have an estimated $1.8 billion additional to spend, GOP leaders who control the state's purse strings say they recognize a sizable chunk of that should go to prop up a prison system long underfunded.

"Everybody knows the need at Corrections," said House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter. "We have to do something, especially in infrastructure and modernizing the locks and taking care of maintenance and a host of issues we've heard for years that have been ignored."

But there's a lot of competition for the extra revenue. Legislators will have to whittle down requests that surpass $2.8 billion. Other state employees and K-12 school teachers are also asking for hundreds of millions' worth of pay hikes.

"It’s a multi-pronged attack for the money, and all are legitimate," Smith said.

Add to that Gov. Henry McMaster's push to return money to taxpayers, and only one thing is nearly certain: Corrections won't get its entire $278 million request.

After the surplus announcement, "the first thing members of my party say is, 'Hey, let's give everybody a tax cut,'" said Rep. Gary Clary, R-Central. "While that's a very admirable thing to do, I don't have anyone in my district who's asked me for a tax cut. I hope we can take these funds and direct them to situations like the Department of Corrections.

"There's such a crying need," said the former judge, who sits on the oversight panel and has toured several prisons. "We're seeing a lot of problems that have been created over a long period of time."

Lawmakers have given prisons short shrift for decades, as inmates can't vote, their advocates have no power and — perhaps most importantly — politicians don't want to appear soft on crime. It took a budget crisis, and the prospect of having to release inmates early, for the GOP-controlled Legislature to embrace sentencing reform in 2010 following three consecutive years of letting the agency operate in a deficit.

Those changes have cut the inmate population by more than 20 percent but concentrated the worst offenders.

Corrections is asking for money to hire 268 additional people — 60 percent of them to address health care shortages; 43 would bolster an anti-gang security team of officers and analysts to combat the criminal enterprises responsible for so much of the violence behind the razor wire.

The agency also wants $26 million to hike salaries of medical personnel by up to 30 percent so the agency can better compete with hospitals and private practices that pay more, and increase officers' pay by $750 — about $14.50 extra per week.

The pay boosts may take higher priority in the budget process, as it doesn't do any good to send money for additional people if Corrections can't fill the slots, Smith said.

Statewide, the vacancy rates of officers who work directly with inmates average 27.5 percent, though vacancies hover around 50 percent in some rural prisons, according to a state audit released in August.

Money that would be spent on those positions is paying for overtime instead. Last year, about 200 officers each earned more than $10,000 in overtime.

"That's how we’re running our institutions is the overtime," Stirling said.

"We're doing everything we can to hire and retain," he said, noting it's particularly hard to compete for jobs when the state's unemployment rate is 2.6 percent. "We can't hire our way out of this. We've got to retain the folks and treat them right. They've got to feel safe and appreciated, and they've got to get paid."

Rep. Robert Williams, D-Darlington, said the agency should concentrate on paying officers more.

"I suggest we give money in the pockets of those guys working behind the fence. They're incarcerated as well. They're there with the problems," he said. "It's just as important as being a police officer on the streets."

Stirling noted he's asked legislators every year to increase officers' pay. Since he took the agency's helm in 2013, their average starting salary has risen by $8,200, to $35,000.

"I asked for a $1,000 increase for them last year and didn't get it," he shot back to Williams. "I hear ya. ... All we can do is ask."