A state lawmaker who has twice attempted to pass legislation tightening restrictions on police use of automatic license plate readers plans to prioritize the matter next session.
Instead of zeroing in on specific vehicles, the cameras — typically mounted on patrol cars or above roadways — collect information from every plate that crosses its path.
"I'm watching the government erode any degree of privacy that we have," said state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia.
"Privacy concerns ... (are) blowing up across the country," he said.
In South Carolina, the 46 agencies that use the controversial technology — also known as ALPRs — collect the data and store it in a server administered by the State Law Enforcement Division, which oversees the program.
The state can hold on to that data for up to three years, according to SLED guidelines, and there are no criminal repercussions should the information be abused or mismanaged by agencies.
How long that information continues to exist, where it goes and who has access to it varies from state to state.
Rutherford's most recent attempt to reign in ALPRs, House Bill 3366, stalled in the Judiciary Committee this past session. If successful, the bill would cap the data retention period at 90 days and make it a misdemeanor to violate the statute.
If convicted of violating the proposal, the person could spend up to a year behind bars. Rutherford introduced a similar bill in 2017.
While South Carolina does not have any statutes governing the use of ALPR technology, SLED authored guidelines that are meant to serve as a general blueprint.
The ALPR system "is restricted to public safety-related missions only," according to SLED. "There must be a legitimate law enforcement purpose. As the S.C. Law Enforcement Division maintains the information from ALPR’s around the state, a strict privacy policy ensures the information is used only for legitimate law enforcement and public safety purposes."
Special agent Thom Berry, a SLED spokesman, said the guidelines were formulated in a way that make it clear who can access ALPR data. Getting behind any possible legislation would be contingent upon SLED's review of the bill, he said.
"The reality is that technology is giving the government a lot of new powers," said Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union. "And we need to be wise enough to put in place checks and balances that match the strength of those new powers."
In a 2012 report the ACLU described ALPRs as "becoming a tool for mass routine location tracking and surveillance."
Berry said that any operational ALPR system in South Carolina does not store images of faces and most personal information, beyond license plate and vehicle.
"We feel very strongly about protecting a person's information," Berry said. "That’s why not just any officer can access that data … and must have a legitimate law enforcement purpose in which to access that database."
The SLED guidelines, Rutherford said, are exactly that — guidelines. They are not legally binding, he added.
"You think simply by issuing a guideline it does something?" he said. "It absolutely does not. They're a suggestions and not even a strong one."