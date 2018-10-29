COLUMBIA — For the first time in decades, a South Carolina lawmaker charged with abusing public office is heading to prison.

The conviction and 18-month sentence last week for former Rep. Jim Harrison, pending a likely appeal, was the biggest boost in years for proponents of cleaning up corruption in the S.C. Statehouse, which has long fought a reputation for being ethically compromised.

Harrison must turn himself in by the end of November.

When he does report, Harrison will have a brief stay at a Columbia processing and evaluation center before being transferred to a permanent facility.

He will be eligible for parole at the quarter mark of his sentence, or about four-and-a-half months, authorities said.

Harrison's conviction after a week-long trial was the most significant victory to date for special prosecutor David Pascoe and his Statehouse corruption probe.

Pascoe’s investigation, dating to 2013, netted convictions against four other lawmakers through plea deals but no prison time.

That changed in a Columbia courtroom last week, when a jury sided with Pascoe’s arguments that Harrison, while in office, secretly raked in nearly $900,000 through a dubious connection to the powerful Richard Quinn & Associates consulting firm.

Judge Carmen Mullen handed down the 18-month sentence.

It was the kind of slam dunk case that ethics watchdogs have been waiting for.

“If they had acquitted him, it would have been a huge miscarriage of justice,” said John Crangle, a former law professor who has monitored ethical issues at the Statehouse for decades. “It’s given me a renewed faith in the people of South Carolina.”

Crangle, who is running for a state representative seat, said Harrison’s case highlighted a need for reform to state ethics laws. Among the changes Crangle backs is a requirement that all lawmakers disclose their annual income tax returns.

That would discourage lawmakers like Harrison from accepting money from outside firms that could be considered questionable or outright illegal, Crangle said.

“The abuse would have been revealed almost immediately, within a year,” he said.

Other lawmakers are calling for stricter guidelines for how lawmakers must disclose their incomes. Rep. Gary Clary, a Clemson Republican, said he’ll reintroduce a bill next legislative session requiring lawmakers to disclose the amounts, and not just the sources, of their incomes.

Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a Columbia Republican who is running for re-election against Crangle, said he’s considering introducing a proposal requiring lawmakers in some instances to explain the paid work they do for outside firms.

“So that everybody understands who is paying who and for what,” Finlay said.

Efforts to enact stricter ethics legislation, which have faltered in the past, are likely to be bolstered by Harrison's five-day trial and imprisonment, Clary said.

"The people that I talk to are fed up," he said. "They expect better and they’re demanding better."

Before the recent corruption probe, South Carolina was known for the FBI’s infamous Operation Lost Trust investigation of the 1990s that exposed widespread corruption at the Statehouse and led to convictions of 27 lawmakers, lobbyists and other officials.

Harrison’s case marks the first instance since then that a current or former lawmaker was sentenced to prison for abusing an office.

Harrison’s conduct in office makes Lost Trust look like a “joke,” Pascoe told the jury last week.

During 13 years in office, including a stint chairing the powerful House Judiciary Committee, Harrison accepted more than $900,000 in payments from the Quinn firm while helping their clients pass legislation, Pascoe said.

Harrison’s legal team tried portraying him as an honorable public servant. The jury of five men and seven women, which deliberated for more than four hours, didn’t buy that.

Harrison’s lawyer, Reggie Lloyd, in an interview Monday said Harrison didn’t belong in the company of other lawmakers disgraced by corruption.

“Anybody who has ever been around Jim knows that the last thing in the world you would call him is corrupt,” Lloyd said.

Until his imprisonment, Harrison is staying at his Columbia home recovering from health issues, Lloyd said. Harrison was hospitalized Thursday during the trial after a minor stroke.

Lloyd said Harrison will appeal the verdict against him, but declined to discuss details.