COLUMBIA — South Carolina's top law enforcement leaders rejected a proposal aimed at speeding up training for hundreds of police recruits in the Lowcountry and increase the number of new officers that can be put on patrol every year.
Shawn Livingston, the director of Trident Technical College's Criminal Justice Department, asked officials on the State Law Enforcement Training Council on Wednesday to allow the community college to serve as a pipeline for the the state's single police academy.
The plan was pitched as a possible solution to the existing backlog at the state's Criminal Justice Academy, which has led to months-long delays for new officers seeking training and certification in the state.
Currently, around 850 to 900 newly-minted officers graduate from the state academy every year. But it still leaves officers, deputies and agents throughout the state waiting months to get into classes at the facility in Columbia.
Under the proposal, Trident Tech would help educate would-be officers at its campus in North Charleston. Then, it would send those recruits on to the state academy where they'd receive the remaining training for driving, weapons and defensive tactics.
The change, Livingston said, could increase the number officers that graduate from the state academy every year and reduce the amount of time police agencies have to wait to put new officers on the street.
It would particularly help growing regions of the state that need more officers to police a swelling population.
If it worked, Livingston said the model could be expanded to every one of the state's 16 technical colleges.
"The academy is the filter and the filter is small," said Livingston. "Again, this is no castigation whatsoever on the academy. We get it."
"We can't keep doing the same thing and expecting different results," he added.
The state training council, however, remained opposed to outsourcing any law enforcement training in the state.
"I think more study needs to be done," said Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster, who is one of the council's 11 members.
State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, who leads the council, said he's concerned about allowing colleges to take over part of the curriculum for new police officers in the state. Even more, he's worried the technical colleges would compete with the state academy for money at the state level in the future.
The training academy is largely funded by fines and fees from traffic tickets in the state. But that revenue has dropped significantly in recent years, falling from about $9.2 million in 2008 to $6.2 million last year.
Keel believes the funding model is the main problem and he's pushed the Legislature to change it. But money often comes up short in the Statehouse, where lawmakers haggle every year over what gets funded in the state's $9 billion budget.
"We're trying to do everything we can, and we have tried every year at the legislature to get additional funding for the academy," Keel said. "Fines and fees are not the way to fund this police academy."
Opening up a new training opportunities through Trident Technical, Livingston argued, would be a cheaper solution to adding more instructors and building additional facilities in Columbia.
People could enroll at Trident, he said, and apply for scholarships for the up to $3,832 in tuition that it would cost for the courses.
Members of the council, however, questioned whether people were willing to pay that price to become a police officer. Foster, the Newberry sheriff, also suggested people wouldn't know how to apply for scholarships or federal student aid.
"You have to be a Philadelphia lawyer to fill that out," he said.
Several city and county officials in the Lowcountry, Livingston said, were even considering paying the tuition for new officers with public funds. Anything to get more cars on the street and officers on patrol.
The council members said it would be fine for growing areas like Charleston. But they are concerned giving up their monopoly on training would hurt rural police departments and sheriff's offices that don't have the money to pay for the college courses.
Livingston explained the technical college would only supplement the work of the academy, not replace it. But it didn't work.
"We're just offering this up as a blueprint. Listen, I know change is hard," he said. "I don't mean for this to be adverserial. We are simply offering this up. You may not agree with it. You may have some concerns over the logistics. All that is valid. But you can't deny the basic premise."