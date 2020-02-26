SC law bans LGBTQ sex ed unless it's about STDs. Students, advocates are suing for change.

A group of Charleston students is hoping to overturn a 32-year-old law that prohibits public school educators from including any information non-heterosexual relationships during sex education lessons unless it's presented within the context of sexually transmitted diseases.
The National Center for Lesbian Rights and Lambda Legal filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday morning challenging this statute, which was passed as part of the 1988 S.C. Comprehensive Health Education Act.
The lawsuit alleges that the existing statute violates the 14th Amendment by discriminating against LGBTQ students by singling them out in the classroom and preventing them from receiving necessary health education.
The case was filed on behalf of the Charleston County School of the Arts Gender and Sexuality Alliance, the Campaign for Southern Equality and the South Carolina Equality Coalition.
"This law requires that LGBTQ students are singled out in the classroom because they're not discussed the same way that straight couples are discussed in sex ed," said Eli Bundy, a 10th-grader at School of the Arts and president of the school's Gender and Sexuality Alliance.
Bundy experienced the effects of this law firsthand.
"I had sex education in ninth and 10th grades, and both times there were students who asked questions about gay relationships, and both times our health educators basically said we can't talk about that," Bundy said.
Bundy, a non-binary student who uses the pronouns they/them, said this response was frustrating and disappointing.
"It kind of implies that being gay or being in a same-sex relationship is so bad or harmful that it can’t even be talked about during class time," they said.
The lawsuit names Superintendent Molly Spearman as the defendant.
"As a state agency, we're tasked with carrying out the laws," said S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown. "Whichever way the court decides, we'll abide by."
Teachers who don't comply with this law could be at-risk for losing their jobs, according to Julie Wilensky, a senior staff attorney for the National Center for Lesbian Rights.
Similar laws were enacted across the country during the '80s and early '90s during the height of fears surrounding the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Wilensky said.