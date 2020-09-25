SC landed $600 million for housing plutonium. 2 lawsuits aim to steer where it goes.

Simmering questions about how South Carolina should spend a windfall settlement for housing a federal plutonium stockpile spilled into the courts this week, casting uncertainty onto the fate of the state’s $600 million payday.

A pair of lawsuits mark a new phase in South Carolina’s protracted fight over tons of weapons-grade plutonium which was brought to the Savannah River Site near Aiken two decades ago with the promise it wouldn’t stay long.

South Carolina first fought to have the stockpile removed; then it fought to be paid for having it here.

Now, with cash in hand, the state is fighting over how to spend it.

One lawsuit argues the money should be set aside for the Savannah River Site’s neighbors, seeking a court order to enforce requests made by local leaders on the state’s rural western edge.

Another argues that outside attorneys are getting too big a cut, echoing a position previously taken by the governor and one of the state’s top prosecutors.

Both ask the courts to step in before money changes hands. Attorney General Alan Wilson, who negotiated the settlement deal, flatly rejected both arguments.

In response to questions about the lawsuits, Wilson spokesman Robert Kittle said in an email: “Our response is this: these lawsuits have no merit.”

First in line with a lawsuit came Allendale and Barnwell counties, which are home to the Savannah River Site and the U.S. Department of Energy’s cache of surplus nuclear weapon material. The counties, along with economic developers in the area, on Monday argued that the money should benefit their region because it has suffered the stigma of hosting America’s nuclear legacy.

The counties cite a state law that requires federal money to be spent the way the federal government intended. They argue the settlement was intended as a salve to the economic damage caused by the plutonium’s presence and the government’s failure to build a plant to process the material.

In an affidavit, the region’s top economic-development official, Danny Black, said he had seen companies decide not to build factories in the area because of the stockpile, causing “a significant blow to the economy of our region.”

The federal government’s agreement to pay the state $600 million came with the acknowledgement that the plutonium could stay into the 2040s.

As a result, the three-county region, which also includes Aiken County, deserves to have a “significant amount” of the settlement money set aside for its benefit, said state Sen. Brad Hutto, who is representing the counties and the economic-development group. The lawsuit doesn't specify an amount or put forward specific projects the money should be used for.

"There's got to be some recognition that our three-county area has actually suffered real damages," Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said. "While the state of South Carolina may have settled the case, they settled the case on the back of our three counties."

Then came the S.C. Public Interest Foundation, a good-government group that on Friday challenged the attorney general’s plan to pay a pair of law firms $75 million for their work on the case. The foundation asked the courts to review the lawyers’ proposed payday, which it called “patently unreasonable.”

The foundation contends that absent a court order approving the legal fees, only the state Legislature can decide how to spend state money. It also argues that the courts should not support the payment, citing the state’s rules for lawyers, which prevent them from collecting “an unreasonable fee.”

The attorney fees were previously questioned by Gov. Henry McMaster and 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who led the recent Statehouse corruption probe and has become a prominent critic of Wilson.

McMaster told Wilson he didn’t support the payments because he believed the settlement had less to do with the strength of the state’s legal maneuvering and more to do with the political pressure its leaders put on the federal Energy Department to resolve the plutonium issue.

Pascoe, meanwhile, said the $75 million payment was “unconscionable” and “reeks of political cronyism” because of the attorney general’s connections to the plutonium case’s lead firm, Willoughby & Hoefer, where he once worked.

Wilson’s office said it hired Willoughby & Hoefer because the Columbia-based firm approached the state with a legal strategy it wanted to pursue. His office said it signed a percentage-based fee agreement before anyone expected to land such a large settlement.

Willoughby & Hoefer and its counterpart on the case, Davidson, Wren and DeMasters, did not respond to requests for comment.