SC Krispy Kreme locations are giving out free doughnuts after COVID-19 vaccinations

Another benefit to getting the COVID-19 vaccine: free doughnuts!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts locations nationwide, including the 18 stores in South Carolina, are offering a free original glazed doughnut every day to patrons who bring in their COVID-19 vaccination card through the end of the year.

The offer can be redeemed while inside the shop or the drive-thru, but it is not available through online ordering or delivery.

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based company hopes the sweet incentive will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

There are Krispy Kreme stores in Aiken, Anderson, Cayce, Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Ladson, Garden City, Greenville, Ladson, Lexington, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Rock Hill and Spartanburg. The addresses are available on the company's website at krispykreme.com.

Here are all the details, according to Krispy Kreme's website:

What qualifies as "vaccinated?"

Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

What do I need to bring to the store?

Guests need to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem a free doughnut.

Does a vaccine sticker qualify?

A COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card needs to be provided to receive the offer. A sticker stating the guest has received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify.

Will the shop document/photograph my COVID-19 vaccination record card to redeem a doughnut?

No, Krispy Kreme team members will not document nor take pictures of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, as it contains personal information.

Can I receive multiple free doughnuts if I have my friend/family member's card?

A guest must bring in their own COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem their one glazed doughnut. Guests are not able to redeem on behalf of family and friends.

If there are multiple people in the same car, can everyone participate in the promo?

Each guest in the same vehicle who has their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card can participate in the promo.