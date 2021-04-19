Judge upholds Michael Slager's 20-year sentence for killing Walter Scott

A federal judge has upheld Michael Slager's 20-year prison sentence for the 2015 killing of Walter Scott, issuing his ruling a week after a two-day virtual hearing in Charleston.

Slager, a former North Charleston police officer, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to violating Scott's civil rights when he fatally shot the motorist following an April 4, 2015, traffic stop along Remount Road, a foot chase and a struggle involving a Taser.

Scott, 50, was Black. Slager, 39, is White. The shooting made international news after cellphone video recorded by a bystander surfaced in the days following the shooting, which contradicted Slager’s initial account.

The former officer was in court April 12 and 13 for an evidentiary hearing that hinged on a claim that Andy Savage — his attorney during his state and federal cases — was ineffective in his defense.

On April 19, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel without comment denied Slager's request to change or overturn his sentence, according to court documents.

During the hearing, Gergel said Slager lied repeatedly to investigators about the circumstances surrounding Scott’s death, "destroying his credibility."

"My suggestion is that he was the architect of his own demise, no one else," Gergel said.

The judge found Slager's assertion that Savage's representation was ineffective to be "ridiculous."

Seeds for the appeal were planted during an August 2019 federal prison visit.

Savage, Savage's wife Cheryl and Don McCune, another member of Slager's former legal team, went to see the former officer in Colorado, where he is serving his sentence.

During that visit, Slager said Savage told him there was a plea deal he was never told about, one that would have stipulated a lower prison term of 12½ to 15½ years.

Throughout his testimony, Slager insisted he was not heavily involved in his defense after his state case ended in a mistrial in December 2016 and he had trusted Savage to keep him updated and work in his interest.

Testimony by Savage and the attorney's associates painted a picture of a dedicated legal team that Gergel found to be scrupulous in their preparation.

"I’m not sure any defendant’s had a more vigorous and capable defense," the judge said near the end of the second day of testimony. "No matter how capable and creative the lawyer is, you can’t turn lemons into lemonade sometimes."

Much of Slager’s case hinged on a comment made during a January 2017 hearing between Savage, members of his legal team and U.S. District Judge David Norton, an old friend of the longtime attorney.

During that meeting, which was held to discuss funding for Slager’s defense, Norton told Savage he did not think the former officer’s crime was murder.

Although the former officer was charged with violating Scott’s civil rights, whether the underlying offense was murder or manslaughter would play a significant role in sentencing.

If Norton found Slager acted with malice, it would open the door up to a murder finding and significantly more prison time — a conclusion Norton ultimately arrived at.

In hours of testimony on Monday, Savage said he believed the judge’s comment, which was "unsolicited," may have colored his perception of the case and the odds of securing a lesser sentence.

But Gergel felt differently.

"In the end, there wasn’t any impact at all," he said.