SC judge tosses residents' lawsuit about Charleston County's plan to pay for I-526 project

A lawsuit questioning the Charleston County Council's use of sale tax to fund an extension to I-526 was dismissed Monday, making way for the highway to continue its planned stretch across Johns and James islands to the James Island Connector.

The lawsuit, filed by three residents and the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League, accuses the County Council of breaking faith with votes by dedicating 2016 half-cent sales tax revenue to the project without listing it in the ordinance that put the sales tax on the ballot. They also asked for a judge to declare whether it was legal for the current council to make future councils hold to their allocation of sales tax dollars, and whether legal technical procedures were followed.

Charleston County, the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank and the South Carolina Department of Transportation were named as defendants.

The plans to extent I-526 were briefly shelved when the cost estimate surged from $420 million to over $700 million, but in early 2019 officials decided the county would pay an estimated $305 million to cover the difference.

The council asked voters to approve a half-cent sales tax to remain in effect until either $1,303,360,000 had been raised or 25 years passed. The two projects listed as possible outcomes of the tax were greenbelts and transportation-related projects, ranging from mass transit to bridges to highways. Some projects, like widening Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and improving the intersection of Folly Road and Maybank Highway, were specifically outlined, though extending I-526 wasn't among those proposals.

“We’re stepping in to hold elected officials accountable and protect taxpayers," SCCCL Executive Director Laura Cantral said when the lawsuit was first filed. "Charleston County should not be allowed to disenfranchise its own voters.”

Judge Casey Manning ruled Monday that the plaintiffs, as private citizens and non-profit corporations, didn't have standing to challenge the action. Under South Carolina law, private persons must have suffered or be in immediate danger of experiencing fallout of the decision, or under a "public importance" exception.

Manning also ruled that the county has discretion in financing transportation projects, and noted the 2004 and 2016 transportation sales tax referendum questions didn't itemize a list of projects for voters to review specifically. He also said the plaintiffs' challenge wasn't timely.

The SCCCL said in a Monday statement that is was disappointed in the decision and is reviewing the order. No members were available for additional comment, Communications Manager Diane Knich said.

Last Wednesday, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled 4-1 that residents who opposed another development — a new cruise ship terminal at Union Pier — have a right to oppose the project. A lower court had ruled in 2014 that the residents hadn't shown enough documentation that the site could affect neighborhood pollution.

"Obviously, we're disappointed," plaintiff attorney Andrew Gowder said. "But we're still considering next steps."