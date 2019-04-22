FLORENCE — A South Carolina judge ordered a mental evaluation to be conducted on the man accused of killing two officers and injuring another five in a mass shooting last year in Florence.
The mental competency exam was requested by the prosecutors office after the suspect, Fred Hopkins, wrote a letter to The Post and Courier explaining that he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.
The judge also went a step further and placed a gag order on the criminal case, prohibitting Hopkins, his defense attorney, police investigators and the prosecutors office from speaking about the case.
Twelth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements argued in court Monday that there was too much press coverage of the shooting, which left an upscale neighborhood in Florence riddled with hundreds of bullets.
