FLORENCE — A judge ordered a mental evaluation for the South Carolina man accused of killing two officers and injuring another five in a mass shooting event that shut down a neighborhood in Florence last year.

The mental competency exam was requested by state prosecutors after suspect Fred Hopkins wrote several letters to The Post and Courier explaining he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hopkins, a Vietnam veteran and disbarred attorney, told the newspaper that when officers arrived at his home Oct. 3 to interview his son about an alleged sexual assault, he snapped into "Saigon-mode."

"Clearly his position is that this is something he suffered from and was suffering from at the time," Circuit Judge Thomas Russo said before ordering Hopkins to be evaluated. "It certainly seems to be a major issue."

The evaluation is to determine if Hopkins is mentally competent and can stand trial for the murders of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner.

He's also charged with the attempted murders of five other officers who were shot on the street outside Hopkins home last year.

The judge went a step further and placed a gag order on the criminal case, prohibiting Hopkins, his defense attorney, police investigators and the prosecutor's office from publicly speaking about the case.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements argued in support of implementing the gag order Monday. He complained there was too much press coverage of the shooting, which left an upscale neighborhood in Florence riddled with hundreds of bullets.

"Information is getting disseminated to the public that we can't control," Clements said. "What we have here is full media coverage of what looks like the whole state.

"There are issues that I have to guard because I have to protect the rights of Mr. Hopkins," Clements added.

The judge agreed and immediately ordered people to stop speaking or sharing information about the case with the media or members of the public.

"I believe in the freedom of the press," Russo said. "However, I'm gravely concerned ... that this case not be tried in the newspapers or the media."

Russo added that the situation could become "chaotic and inappropriate."

Hopkins' attorney supported the judge's decision to place a gag order on the case. But she pushed back against the call for Hopkins to be evaluated by mental health experts.

"Quite honestly, your honor, if the court would order it at this point, I think it would be malpractice for me to allow him to participate," said Aimee Zmroczek, who is representing Hopkins pro bono.

Zmroczek told the judge that she had no current plans to argue that Hopkins was mentally incompetent and unfit to stand trial. She called any evaluation or review of Hopkins' medical records "premature."

The judge didn't buy the argument, however.

"This is going to be something that is going to be done at some point," Russo said.