The S.C. Department of Social Services has long paid foster families some of the lowest board rates in the nation to house, feed and raise children in state custody.

Now, in an effort to recruit more families to participate in the program amid a severe shortage of foster homes, the agency is instituting a rate increase, eliminating regulations related to lead paint and has created a new position for a foster family liaison — a point-person who reports directly to the agency's director.

It isn't enough, but it's a start, said Michael Leach, who was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster as the new director of the agency earlier this year.

"We need to make sure our foster families have a board rate that meets USDA guidelines for the cost it takes to raise a child," Leach said. "We still have a little ways to go."

Families are now paid daily rates ranging from $16.67 to $19.63, based on the age of the child. Before the rate increase, some foster families in South Carolina were paid as little as $13.46 per child per day.

Even with the new rates in place, most states still pay foster families more than they earn in South Carolina.

'In line with best practice'

Carrie and Justin Dean took in their first foster child, an infant, in 2017. Justin is a family physician and Carrie is a stay-at-home mom. The infant left their care after about eight months. The Deans then brought a teenager in foster care into their West Ashley home; the teen has a toddler of her own.

The Deans are paid $19.63 per day by the Department of Social Services.

"I don’t work, so child care is not an issue most of the time," Carrie Dean said. "If you needed child care, you could eat through that board rate immediately."

The Deans are most appreciative of the new foster family liaison, a DSS employee named Jim Casserly who took on the role this summer.

"He has been really good," Dean said. "We really needed someone who can help us fast — not 'we’ll get back to you.' "

Casserly gives all foster families in the state his direct desk number and has assured them that Leach is listening to their concerns.

"If they speak to me," Casserly said, "it’s as if they’re speaking to him."

On top of the pay raise and Casserly's new appointment, Leach also scrapped lead paint regulations that tripped up some families in the process of registering to participate in the foster system.

"There are no lead paint rules at the federal level," Leach said. "I want to be in line with best practice."

Dale Dove, a Rock Hill attorney actively involved in cases against DSS, applauded some of the steps the agency has taken to recruit more families. But it's one thing to recruit them and another to retain them, he said.

The agency has struggled with that, he said.

"I think there’s a lot of work left to be done to show foster parents ... that they are truly valued for what they do," Dove said. "There’s a lot more to it than just signing up."

Progress report

The number of foster children in state custody continues to grow in South Carolina. On June 30, the social services agency reported 4,584 children were in state custody, an increase of almost 1,300 from six years ago.

There are fewer than 3,200 foster families in the state.

The agency has gone to great lengths in recent years to grow that number, with TV spots, news articles, marketing "blitzes" and a full-time foster care recruiter. The efforts have yielded a net gain of 217 families since June 2017, according to data provided by the agency this month.

The new changes, including the board rate increase, are tied to a class-action settlement agreement reached in 2016. DSS had been sued the year before by several children in state custody, who alleged they suffered from the agency’s “dangerous deficiencies.” The lawsuit contended they had been abused, over-medicated, separated from their siblings, kept in solitary confinement and fed moldy bread.

Federal court-appointed monitors published a progress report related to the settlement agreement earlier this month, praising Leach for bringing "considerable energy to this work at a critical time."

But the monitors also wrote they had hoped systemic reform proposed in the settlement agreement "would have taken hold more quickly and would be producing real results for children and families by this time."

"Unfortunately, that has not been the case," they wrote, "and, with the exception of the sustained work to keep children ages 6 and under in families and not in institutions, it is hard to point to many significant improvements for children and families."

Finding money to fix problems

The Post and Courier published an investigation in 2015 highlighting the fact that South Carolina institutionalized its youngest foster children in group homes at a much higher rate than any other state in the country.

While that rate has since improved, the monitors' September report highlights other significant problems that persist. They wrote that DSS employees still manage caseloads that are too high. And that's not all: in-house experts charged with investigating out-of-home abuse and neglect are unable manage their volume of work; children are often placed in foster care too far from their homes; and once in the system, they typically have little or no contact with their birth parents, even if the agency intends to reunify the family.

"A lot of those things go hand in hand," said Sue Berkowitz, executive director of the Appleseed Legal Justice Center in Columbia. Her group helped file the class-action lawsuit against DSS in 2015.

"A lot of these problems are going to take time to fix," she acknowledged. "It took decades for the system to get where it is. It’s not going to be able to be fixed overnight."

Part of the problem, the court-appointed monitors wrote, is that DSS is underfunded and has been for many years. Berkowitz agreed.

"Clearly, the agency hasn’t had the resources it has needed," she said. "Nothing that we do in our state is done without a cost. We want to make sure that our children aren’t paying for it — that they’re getting the services that they need."

Leach acknowledged that the agency has been underfunded, but gave legislators credit for providing money in the agency's $765 million budget for the foster family rate increase earlier this year. He plans to go back to the Legislature in 2020 and ask for more money to pay for employee salary increases, among other things.

"This isn’t revolutionary stuff," he said. "Once we get those resources, we can make a lot of strides."