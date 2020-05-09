You are the owner of this article.
SC investigating officer-involved shooting that killed Greenville man

  • Updated
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Greenville police officer early Saturday.

It's unclear what led to the dispute between the officer and Ward Benjamin McClain III. Greenville police didn't immediately respond to requests for information.

Paramedics pronounced McClain dead at a building neighboring Cleveland Park about 2:30 a.m., according to a coroner's report.

No other injuries were reported, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating. The department will compile a case for prosecutors and investigators continued to conduct interviews.

The officer involved in the case was not publicly identified.

The SLED investigation so far determined "gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and an officer," a spokesman said in a prepared statement.

This is the state's 14th officer-involved shooting in 2020. In 2019, South Carolina logged 45 officer-involved shootings, none of them involving officers from the Greenville Police Department.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

