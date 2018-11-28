COLUMBIA — South Carolina prisoners claiming to be young women on online dating sites are accused of extorting more than $560,000 from 442 military service personnel across the country, federal authorities announced Wednesday.
Five inmates and nine people in South Carolina, plus one in Charlotte, face charges tied to what authorities called a "sextortion ring." Each charge of extortion, money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
The inmates, who will be arraigned Thursday in Charleston, are accused of posing as women wanting to date military personnel. Once victims were hooked, inmates sent nude photos found online and asked the victims to send nude photos in return.
They then called, pretending to be irate fathers of juveniles — rather than the 18- or 19-year-old women listed on the site — and demanded money to keep quiet, U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said.
After setting the trap, prisoners used friends and family to collect and launder the money, authorities allege while declining to specify how the money was used.
The unfettered use of contraband cellphones, which allowed the scheme, must stop, Lydon said.
"We do not lock up prisoners only to let them continue their criminal conduct," she said.
Five people accused of assisting the prisoners were arrested simultaneously Wednesday morning. Five others with no criminal record received summons to appear in court.
The inmates, all already ineligible for parole, are housed at three separate prisons, according to state Department of Corrections records.
The victims come from every military branch except the Coast Guard and all ranks, authorities said.
Using various social media websites, "prisoners preyed on service members," who paid because they feared losing their military careers, said Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agent Drew Goodridge.
He encouraged unknown victims to come forward, saying "they committed no crimes themselves."
More than 250 people remain under investigation in "Operation Surprise Party" as part of the wide-ranging scam, Goodridge said.
The scam is one of many orchestrated by prisoners using cellphones smuggled in, thrown over the razor wire or dropped by drones. Others include identity theft, fraudulently filing income tax returns for victims' refunds, and jury scams in which victims are told they must pay for missing jury duty, U.S. Marshal Thomas Griffin said.
"The technology exists to make these cellphones nothing more than paperweights in a cell block," he said.
He hopes Wednesday's indictments persuade federal authorities standing in the way to allow that to happen.
South Carolina's prisons director has sought permission from the Federal Communications Commission for years to jam signals in prisons, only to be blocked by opposition from cellphone companies.
The prevalence of illegal cellphones means people locked up for horrendous crimes are "physically incarcerated but virtually out there among us," said state Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, calling on Congress to hold hearings. "We need relief and we need it now."
A deadly riot at Lee Correctional last April, which left seven inmates dead and 22 others injured, has been at least partially blamed on cellphones. Stirling has said the illegal communication spread the violence to three separate housing units.
According to five federal indictments released Wednesday and prison records on the inmates:
- Malcolm Cooper, of Rock Hill; Andreika Mouzon, of Kingstree; and Flossie Brockington, of Florence; are accused of conspiring with Lee Correctional inmate Antwine Lamar Matthews. The 28 year old was convicted in 2010 of attempted armed robbery and conspiracy. His projected release was 2042. Between September 2015 and December 2017, scam victims allegedly wired more than $29,000 to Cooper, Mouzon and Brockington, who transferred the money to Matthews and other inmates, sometimes taking a cut for themselves.
- Roselyn Pratt, of Longs, is accused of helping inmate Rakeem Spivey fraudulently collect more than $5,000 in 2016. Spivey, 28, is the only inmate of the five who wasn't at a maximum-security prison. He's serving 20 years for burglary at medium-security Evans Correctional in Bennettsville.
- Mitchlene Padgett, of Batesburg, allegedly helped inmate Jimmy Dunbar Jr. extort nearly $30,000 between May 2016 and December 2017. Dunbar, 37, was convicted in 2015 of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and arson. He's at Lee Correctional in Bishopville, serving a 30-year sentence.
- Jalisa Thompson, of Spartanburg, and Tiffany Reed, of Charlotte, are accused of helping inmate Wendell Wilkins obtain at least $80,000 from military personnel between February 2016 and January 2018. Thompson and Reed, as well as Brandon Thompson, of Spartanburg, and Laben McCoy, of Orangeburg, then allegedly laundered the money. Wilkins, 31, is serving 12 years for attempted armed robbery at Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.
- Edgar Jermaine Hosey, of Aiken, is accused of helping inmate David Paul Dempsey extort money from military personnel between May 2016 and December 2017. Dempsey, 31, also is at Lieber, serving 15 years for armed robbery. The indictment's five counts of extortion against Dempsey give no amounts.