SC inmate used cellphone to plan shootings from behind the wall, authorities say

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina inmate used a smuggled cellphone to arrange an April shooting at the home of a Columbia woman he previously dated, authorities said Tuesday as they made their latest call for federal action to jam cellular service behind the wall.
The woman, who was not injured, told investigators it was not the first time Harvester Jackson, 27, had threatened her while serving a 10-year sentence at Kirkland Correctional Institution.
She also accused Jackson of being behind a June 2019 incident in which someone shot at her car and set it on fire, law enforcement officials said.
Jackson, locked up since 2013 on armed robbery and burglary convictions, now faces charges of accessory to attempted murder and arson, and another accessory charge related to the shooting at the home on Percival Road.
The case remains under investigation, and no one besides Jackson has been arrested in connection with either shooting targeting the woman.
Richland County court records do not list an attorney for Jackson, and attempts to reach his family failed.
In a Columbia news conference Tuesday, S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling pointed to the case as the latest evidence that federal lawmakers must pass legislation allowing state officials to jam the use of cellphones in prisons.
Such a measure would require an act of Congress. The Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham, now sits in the U.S. Senate.
"There has to be a tipping point where we have to do something about this," Stirling said. He was flanked by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who called cellphones a "weapon" that "need to be taken away" from the state's inmates.
Despite a push to keep out the banned devices, corrections workers in many instances fail to prevent visitors and others from smuggling them in. More than 25,000 cellphones have been confiscated at state prisons in the past five years, according to the Corrections Department.
Stirling has said phones contributed to the deadly April 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution, where inmates communicated about the violence that spread to three separate housing units. The melee, one of the deadliest inmate riots in U.S. history, left seven men dead.
Other issues with the phones have been tied to gang activity.
In 2010, a Crip ordered a hit on Corrections Capt. Robert Johnson after he and his contraband team seized a package stuffed with cellphones, chargers, marijuana and SIM cards. It was worth about $50,000 behind bars. To avenge the loss, the Crip used a cellphone and a Green Dot prepaid cash card to arrange Johnson’s death for $6,000.
The gunman kicked open the front door to Johnson’s home while he was getting ready for work and pumped six rounds into him with a .38-caliber revolver. Johnson survived, but just barely.
With the man who shot him now behind bars, Johnson has made it his mission to convince the Federal Communications Commission to allow prisons to jam cell signals and render the illicit phones useless.
But he and Stirling, the Corrections director, have faced stiff pushback from the cellphone industry, whose leaders contend the jamming devices could interfere with cellphones on the outside.
For his part, Stirling said Tuesday that a field test at Broad River Correctional Institution last year, approved by the U.S. Department of Justice, showed that jamming can be strictly limited, even to an area as small as a single prison cell.
Stirling's department has bolstered its efforts to keep the phones out. They've added high-tech body scanners, like those at airports, to prison entrances and bought other mobile scanners designed specifically to detect cellphones.
They've also erected perimeter nets, for when people try lobbing bags of phones and other contraband over outside fences and into prison yards.
But those measures in many cases still don't work, Stirling said. In some instances, corrections workers have been caught helping inmates smuggle phones in, too. That's why it's critical to allow prisons to use jamming technology to fend off illegal activity, Stirling contends.
Inmates have used the phones to coordinate contraband drops, steal identities, file fraudulent income tax returns for other people’s refunds and carry out many other scams.
In November 2018, five inmates were arrested in connection with a massive scheme in which prisoners posing as young women on dating sites extorted more than $560,000 from 442 military service members. One of those targeted was Army veteran Jared Johns of Greenville, who killed himself after he received texts from inmates posing as the parents of a 17-year-old girl who had purportedly sent him nude photos, The Greenville News reported.
Another inmate used an illegal phone to run an extensive marijuana smuggling business from Broad River, with weed shipped in from California, authorities said. He then used those profits to order a mail bomb on the dark web with bitcoin in 2017. The target: his ex-wife. A postal inspector reached the bomb first, and the plot failed.
In the most recent case in Columbia, investigators obtained a smart phone from Jackson with texts to the woman whose home was shot up. The messages showed Jackson threatened to arrange the shooting if the woman didn't provide him information on another individual, authorities said.
Authorities said that when the woman refused, she became the target.
Stirling said Jackson is now on secure lockdown at Kirkland. "He shouldn't get his hands on a cellphone," he said. "But I can't guarantee it."
Jackson had eight prior disciplinary actions since 2014 for attempting to possess, or possessing, a cellphone, prison records show.