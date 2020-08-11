SC inmate used cell phone to plan shootings from behind the wall, authorities say

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina inmate used a cell phone to arrange an April shooting at the home of a Columbia woman he previously dated, authorities said Tuesday.
The woman, who was not injured, told investigators it was not the first time Harvester Jackson, 27, had threatened her from behind the wall while he serves a 10-year sentence at Kirkland Correctional Institution.
She said Jackson was also behind a June 2019 incident in which someone shot at her car and set it on fire.
Jackson, already serving time on armed robbery and burglary convictions, now faces charges of accessory to attempted murder and arson, and another weapons charge.
Prison officials confiscated a smart phone from Jackson, who authorities said had faced eight prior disciplinary actions since 2014 for attempting to, or possessing, a cell phone.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling for years has called for federal action allowing the state's prisons to jam cell phone, a measure that would require an act of Congress.
This story will be updated.