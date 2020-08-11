You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SC inmate used cell phone to plan shootings from behind the wall, authorities say

SC inmate used cell phone to arrange hits from behind the wall, authorities say
Buy Now

South Carolina Department of Directions Director Bryan Stirling (left) and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, announced charges against a South Carolina inmate accused of using a cell phone to arrange hits from behind the wall.

 By Joseph Cranney jcranney@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina inmate used a cell phone to arrange an April shooting at the home of a Columbia woman he previously dated, authorities said Tuesday. 

The woman, who was not injured, told investigators it was not the first time Harvester Jackson, 27, had threatened her from behind the wall while he serves a 10-year sentence at Kirkland Correctional Institution. 

She said Jackson was also behind a June 2019 incident in which someone shot at her car and set it on fire. 

Jackson, already serving time on armed robbery and burglary convictions, now faces charges of accessory to attempted murder and arson, and another weapons charge. 

Prison officials confiscated a smart phone from Jackson, who authorities said had faced eight prior disciplinary actions since 2014 for attempting to, or possessing, a cell phone.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling for years has called for federal action allowing the state's prisons to jam cell phone, a measure that would require an act of Congress.

This story will be updated. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Follow Joseph Cranney on Twitter @joey_cranney.

Tags

Joseph Cranney is a reporter based in Columbia, covering state and local government. He previously covered government and sports for newspapers in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News