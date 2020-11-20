SC inmate refuses to choose method of execution, likely stalling his date with death

Asked to select the method by which he would die, a South Carolina inmate instead chose a path that will likely spare his life — for the time being, at least.

Convicted murderer Richard Moore had until Friday to choose whether he would prefer to die by electrocution or lethal injection at his Dec. 4 execution. He opted not to make a choice, meaning he must be killed by lethal injection, according to state law.

The problem is, that option is currently unavailable in South Carolina because the state can’t find the drugs needed to carry out an execution. Unless something changes in the next two weeks, the state will likely be unable to send Moore to his death, as the courts have ordered.

Moore, convicted of killing a Spartanburg store clerk in a 1999 shootout, had asked the S.C. Supreme Court to step in and make that stay of execution official. But the high court on Friday opted to deny his request, according to his attorney, Lindsey S. Vann.

In court papers filed this week, Moore and his attorney argued that the state Department of Corrections had failed to explain how it planned to perform a lethal injection in the absence of the necessary drugs. This “extreme veil of secrecy” left Moore with insufficient information to choose how he prefers to die, undermining the intent of the law, they stated.

Through his attorney, Moore reiterated that position Friday in explaining his decision to pass on making a choice now while keeping his options open.

"I cannot make a selection at this time to the method [of execution] because my attorney and I do not have information for the protocols," he said in a written statement. "By not selecting does not mean I waive my right to select."

While the state has signaled its intent to try to proceed with the execution, most experts see little likelihood it will take place as scheduled. When a similar situation came up in 2017, a federal judge stopped the planned execution of another inmate on South Carolina’s death row. That man remains alive today.

Obtaining the necessary drugs has been a persistent struggle for many states around the country. Pharmaceutical companies have withheld drugs that were being used in executions due to public scrutiny and backlash from death penalty opponents, leaving states scrambling to find new sources and combinations to use.

The Corrections Department’s current policy calls for using a three-drug combination of pentobarbital, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride — a lethal cocktail it has been without since 2013.

Nothing prevents the agency from using a different combination of drugs, but all efforts to restock South Carolina’s supply or find alternatives have failed, corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling have asked state legislators for years to pass a shield law that would allow companies to sell the drugs to the state confidentially. Fourteen other states have such shield laws.

“Companies have been reluctant to sell execution drugs because we don’t have a shield law like other states, which can protect the identity from anti-death penalty activists, who have been very effective in chilling the sale of drugs to departments of corrections across the country,” Shain said.

But efforts to secure a shield law have not worked. Nor did a recent push to allow the Corrections Department to go forward with an execution by electrocution, if the lethal injection option is unavailable or held to be unconstitutional, no matter the method a person chooses. Legislation that would have allowed that change passed the Senate in 2019 but stalled on the House floor this year without a final vote.

Moore, 55, has been fighting his death sentence for the past 19 years. He was convicted in 2001 of killing store clerk James Mahoney in a shootout that prosecutors say occurred after Moore tried to rob Nikki’s Speedy Mart in Spartanburg County. Moore has maintained he shot Mahoney in self-defense.

Moore exhausted his federal appeals when the U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for relief on Nov. 2. The S.C. Supreme Court then set Dec. 4 as the date he should be put to death.

South Carolina has 37 people, including Moore, housed on death row and awaiting execution at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Jeffrey Motts, the last person executed in South Carolina, died by lethal injection in May 2011. Motts was sentenced to death after he confessed to strangling his cellmate. He was already serving a life sentence for fatally shooting two elderly people in Spartanburg County in 1995 during a robbery.

Forty-three state-ordered killings over the past four decades have earned South Carolina a ranking of ninth, tied with North Carolina, among the 36 states that used the death penalty in that time, Death Penalty Information Center records show.