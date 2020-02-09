SC inmate injured in Lee riot dies in suspected suicide

Under the cover of darkness at a rural maximum-security prison, Keishawn McManus escaped fellow inmates armed with shanks and homemade axes by scaling a 12-foot razor-wire fence. Three men behind him, slashed and hacked to death, didn't make it.

In all, seven inmates died that April 2018 night at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, marking America's deadliest prison violence in 25 years.

McManus survived but suffered five stab wounds, a fractured ankle, a cracked heel and a hand sliced by the razor wire.

It left him scarred, on his body and in his mind. He told his family, his lawyer and others that he feared for his life. He asked for additional medical care.

On Jan. 31, McManus was found hanging in his cell — dead at 27.

State and prison police investigating his death at Perry Correctional Institution have said little, other than that it appears to be a suicide. The Greenville County coroner conducted an autopsy, but the results will not be released while the investigation continues, said Chrysti Shain, a prison spokeswoman.

It is clear, however, that McManus was one of hundreds of inmates, corrections staff and medical personnel grappling with memories of that terrifying night at Lee.

“You would think after going through that kind of traumatic episode he’d get mental health treatment. He didn’t get any of that,” said McManus' attorney, Bakari Sellers.

Over the past year, The Post and Courier has corresponded with more than 100 inmates to find out what happened during the killing spree at Lee. Inmates who witnessed the violence described persistent nightmares, flashbacks and panic attacks.

Several have attempted suicide. Others described images of bloodied friends and acquaintances haunting their thoughts. Some have been locked up in restrictive housing units, disciplinary units in which inmates often stay in their cells for 23 hours a day or more, for almost two years now.

But Shain, the prison spokeswoman, said that mental health professionals checked on inmates after the violent night and have continued to follow up with those who experienced trauma related to the event. She declined to answer a question about McManus' mental health care, citing federal privacy laws.

In August, McManus was among those who wrote to The Post and Courier. He insisted that he was not able to contact his family or attorneys by phone and couldn't have visitors.

Scenes from that night at Lee plagued his sleep. He wrote that he was locked up in the restrictive housing unit despite being a victim in the melee. His one-page letter is steeped with frustration at his plight and virtually everyone around him, saying the Corrections Department had no interest in his welfare.

"I fear for my life," he wrote.

Lasting effects

McManus had been at Lee for just two months when the violence exploded. He was serving a 21-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the killing of his girlfriend. He began his prison term in December 2017, after he took an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but conceded there was evidence to convict him.

When the melee began, he lived in a dorm that housed 256 men spread out over four pods. The cell doors were held closed by an air-pressured locking system that inmates easily overpowered. A lone female officer supervised the men that night.

Word of a robbery and killings in the dorm next door spread to McManus' housing unit. Around him, inmates reacted. A mass of gang members brandishing weapons then forced him and about 20 other men outside onto a cement sidewalk.

The attackers stabbed and hacked at the group as they fled down the front sidewalk, surrounded by razor wire. At the end of the sidewalk, the gate was locked.

The inmates faced a decision: stay and be killed, or scale the fence.

McManus, with others, climbed.

When he landed on the other side, his ankle fractured and his heel cracked. Another man got his leg caught up in the razor wire. When the man's leg broke, he hung there as inmates stabbed him through the fence.

In March, McManus sued the state Department of Corrections alleging he'd waited for several hours before being taken to a hospital. Paranoia, fear and nightmares haunted him after he was discharged.

He did not return to Lee. Prison officials eventually moved him to Perry, where officials placed him in restrictive housing.

Officers found his body hanging there early on Jan. 31.

Despite repeatedly asking for it, McManus hadn't been receiving the medical or mental health treatment he needed, Sellers said.

His family also isn’t convinced he died by suicide, especially given recent letters he wrote in which he repeatedly expressed fear for his safety, Sellers said. His office is investigating what happened.

“There's some concern based on his communication with us directly that foul play may have been involved," Sellers said. "We have evidence his concerns weren’t taken seriously. It’s fair to say there is some apprehension about taking the Department of Corrections’ word that he killed himself.”

Shain, along with a spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, declined to release details about McManus' death due to the ongoing investigation. She said McManus was on security detention but declined to elaborate why.

Increase in suicides

Suicides in South Carolina's prisons are up, even as the overall number of inmates has declined.

In 2013, three inmates died by suicide in state prisons.

In 2018, 12 inmates did.

That dropped slightly last year, to 10. McManus' death was the first this year, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The uptick comes several years after Corrections settled an 11-year class-action lawsuit filed by an advocacy group over the abuse and neglect of mentally ill prisoners. A judge ruled in the group’s favor in 2014, four years before the killings at Lee.

In his scathing 2014 ruling, Circuit Judge Michael Baxley wrote: “The evidence in this case has proved that inmates have died in the South Carolina Department of Corrections for lack of basic mental health care, and hundreds more remain substantially at risk for serious injury, mental decompensation and profound, permanent mental illness.”

Since then, despite additional money and mental health staff in prisons, the South Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is among advocates who have watched an alarming rise in suicides.

Shirene Hansotia is the group's criminal justice policy counsel. She called McManus' letter to the newspaper before his death "yet another desperate cry for help from inside our state prison walls."

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has called his agency the “largest mental health provider in the state," adding the department has tried to hire more people who can offer mental health treatment.

This year, Stirling is asking lawmakers for $22 million to hire 162 additional nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, dentists, mental health officers and addiction recovery specialists, among other related health-related needs.

Locked away

Across South Carolina, in its maximum-security prisons, dozens of inmates who witnessed the killings at Lee remain locked up in restrictive housing units. Almost two years have passed.

Some of them are under investigation for the homicides. Some were but aren't any longer. And others were injured in the violence.

No charges have been filed.

Letters inmates sent to The Post and Courier paint a picture of endless unoccupied hours with memories of the killing spree replaying through their heads.

The newspaper also obtained psychiatric reports written by physicians who examined men housed in these units at Lee and Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. In them, the inmates told harrowing stories of what they witnessed and the repetitive nightmares that linger.

One man who tried to hang himself described recurring images of bloody bodies trying to kill him. He just wanted his life to be over.

Another saw a friend stabbed multiple times, his brain visible. He suffered panic attacks and flashbacks and had lost almost 60 pounds. He said he was covered in blood after the killings but did not get a shower for three days. He feared for his life.

Another told a psychiatrist that he would kill himself but did not want to hurt his mother or children.

One man who scaled the fence with McManus wrote to The Post and Courier that he still sees images of his close friend Raymond Scott, one of the seven men who died that night at Lee. The experience has changed him for life.

"Some of us made terrible choices joining a gang" and wish we could get away from it, he wrote.

He, too, has spent time in a restrictive housing unit.

"For being a victim, I'm getting treated as if I did something," the man wrote. "In a cell all day, a bright light shining on me."