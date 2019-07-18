A South Carolina inmate serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery and two other charges is facing one count of murder in connection with the fatal 2015 stabbing of another inmate.
State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Donance M. Mayes, 30, Tuesday on suspicion of killing another inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, according to the agency and an arrest warrant.
The stabbing happened July 16, 2015, and left Dusaun S. Brown dead, the warrant said.
S.C. Department of Correction records show multiple disciplinary records for Mayes, including possessing a weapon, striking an inmate without a weapon, possessing or attempting to possess a cell phone, and using or possessing narcotics.
His most recent violation was for possessing a weapon and was logged on Feb. 25, SCDC records show.