SC increases fees for saltwater fishing licenses

Fees for saltwater fishing licenses will increase for the first time in two decades on July 1 as part of a new law to rectify the overfishing of wild flounder.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources announced the following changes on June 24:

Yearly licenses will increase from $10 to $15. Three-year licenses are $45, and 14-day licenses are $10.

For out-of-state anglers, daily passes are $10. Seven-day passes are $35, and annual passes are $75. The state is removing 14-day and three-year licenses for nonresidents.

DNR also announced price hikes for charter fishing vessel licenses:

For South Carolina residents, vessel licenses with six or fewer passengers are $275. Vessels with six to 49 are $450, and those with 50 or more passengers are $650.

For nonresidents, vessel licenses with six or fewer passengers are $550. Vessels with six to 49 are $900, while those with 50 or more passengers are $1,300.

In addition to increasing license fees, the law will also introduce harvest limits on flounder. The state is imposing a catch limit of five fish per person per day, and 10 fish per boat per day. Catches must be 16 inches at minimum. Before, the catch limit was 10 fish per person per day, and 20 fish per boat per day. The minimum size limit was 15 inches.