SC human trafficking investigation begins after woman drugged, held captive

A woman found hiding outside a home in South Carolina's Midlands last week has prompted an ongoing human- trafficking investigation.

Kershaw County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect, Columbia resident Demetrius Raynard McIlwain, 45, on Friday and charged him with one count of kidnapping, according to an arrest warrant.

Sheriff Lee Boan said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

The case unfolded after authorities got a 911 call at 7:46 a.m. Friday from a resident of Wildwood Lane in Elgin who said he saw a woman hiding on his front porch through his home security camera, according to an incident report.

Temperatures outside were in the mid-20s that morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"(The caller) stated by the time he got outside she had moved from the front porch and he found her hiding behind some furniture on the back porch making statements that someone was after her and trying to hurt her," the report said.

A deputy arrived and heard a voice call out, "I am over here," the report said. He found the woman hiding under the house and afraid to come out.

The victim later told deputies she had escaped from a house where two men and a woman were placing boards over the exits and holding her captive, the report said.

"They tried to make her drink something that she stated made her mouth dry and throat hurt so she spit it out," the report said. "(The victim) stated that the male subjects had a revolver and some kind of shotgun with tape on the handle portion."

The victim also told deputies her captors were driving a black Chevrolet HHR and looking for her, the report said.

Deputies said the victim was "extremely scared," so they took her from the scene to meet with detectives.

The house where the victim said she was held was on Smyrna Road in Elgin, according to McIlwain's arrest warrant.

The victim, who was not named by authorities, later told investigators her captor drugged her and locked her in the house for more than a week, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators determined the victim's boyfriend owed money to McIlwain, the Sheriff's Office said. He drove her to the house about a week before, and left her there.

Deputies served a search warrant at the house and found all the windows covered or painted over and padlocks on the bedroom doors, the Sheriff's Office said. They also found two other women, who told investigators that they "performed sexual acts with multiple people" and received drugs from McIlwain in return.

The two additional women spoke with investigators but declined help offered by the agency. They did accept a ride from deputies to relatives' homes outside the area, Boan said.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI were called to help with the case, the Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to a safe house outside the county.

The case is being investigated as a human trafficking incident, Boan said. Investigators wanted to speak with the woman's boyfriend, but he hasn't been located.

McIlwain has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1992.

He was convicted of grand larceny and second-degree burglary in January 1993, according to SLED records.

In 1994, McIlwain was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to time served and two years of probation, SLED records show.

The following year, he was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor petty larceny and given 30 days in jail or a fine of $188, records show.

In 2002, McIlwain was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault and battery with intent to kill and first-degree burglary, SLED records show. He also served concurrent sentences for second-degree burglary and malicious injury to personal property.

He was released from prison in June 2018 and put on probation what would have ended on May 31 this year, SLED records show. Last year, he was convicted of public disorderly conduct.

McIlwain is a registered sex offender in Aiken County, the Sheriff's Office said.