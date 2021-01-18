SC hosts first ever virtual King Day at the Dome rally amid COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest

COLUMBIA — For the first time in 20 years, King Day at the Dome was different.

Typically, thousands of residents would flock to the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse to remember the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

But on Monday, leaders from the state's NAACP chapter held the annual King Day ceremony online amid the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened fears of civil unrest following President Donald Trump's election loss.

But despite the change of format, South Carolina's NAACP leaders and other guest speakers on the livestream stated that King's wisdom is needed now more than ever as they worked to address the question "Where do we go from here?" after the tumultuous events of 2020.

Brenda Murphy, the president of the SC State Conference for the NAACP, said looking to King's teachings in a post-Trump era will be crucial.

"We must do what is required to maintain our Democratic society, a greatly needed effort that has been so magnified by the events over the past four years and even more so on Jan. 6 last week," Murphy said, referencing the day when hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"Wake up. We've got to work. We must not lose sight of what Dr. King's message was to us."

Underscoring the conversations of racial justice and addressing economic disparity in the Black community was the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 400,000 South Carolinians and left more than 6,000 dead.

South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell also spoke during the virtual rally. In her remarks, she encouraged the Black community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and said she understands that past injustices may dissuade some from getting the injection.

But she called on King, and his message about building a strong support system for those around you, to encourage public awareness about the vaccine.

"As Dr. King said, 'We are interrelated,' " Bell said. "Getting vaccinated will help to protect you, will help to protect your family, will help protect our entire community."

Monday's King Day at the Dome was the first time the rally was not held live since starting in 2000.

The gathering started as a vocal reaction to the Confederate flag flown atop the capitol dome. The rallies continued when the flag was moved next to a monument on the Statehouse grounds as part of a compromise.

King Day at the Dome helped spur a 15-year tourism boycott of the state that was honored by the NCAA and other groups until the flag was removed from the grounds entirely.

Additionally, King Day has become a political magnet for Democratic presidential hopefuls ahead of South Carolina’s early-primary election. Eight candidates, including now President-elect Joe Biden, attended the rally last year.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, whose timely endorsement in last year's primary helped push Biden to the presidency, also spoke during the livestream on Tuesday. While he didn't directly address politics, the Democratic House Majority Leader called on everyone to dedicate their lives to public service.

"Our hope as you celebrate this day is that you will rededicate yourself to what King stood for," Clyburn said. "And that was a life of service and commitment to and on behalf of others."

Celebrated annually on the third Monday of January, MLK Jr. Day honors the civil rights leader's life and legacy. King's birthday is Jan. 15. He was assassinated some 53 years ago in Memphis, Tenn.