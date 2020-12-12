SC hospitals to vaccinate staff for COVID-19 starting this week: Your questions answered

Lowcountry hospitals plan to begin vaccinating some staff members as early as Monday, kickstarting a strategy that experts hope will protect frontline workers from the coronavirus.
At Roper St. Francis Healthcare, leaders expect shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine early in the week, and spokesman Andy Lyons said medical workers would begin administering doses immediately.
Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) workers can begin registering at noon on Sunday to get vaccinated, according to an email sent to staff and obtained by The Post and Courier. The hospital is prepared for a shipment as early as Monday and distribution beginning Tuesday.
MUSC is prepared to get 4,875 doses of the vaccine, and will prioritize staff members who touch COVID-19 patients as part of their duties. The two-shot vaccine is free and voluntary.
"I expect that our stock of vaccines is going to go into people as fast as we get it in at first," said Dr. Danielle Scheurer, MUSC Health's chief quality officer.
The vaccine received the FDA's first emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Even with this weekend's announcements, it will still be months before enough people can get immunized to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
The state expects to initially receive enough doses for at least 200,000 people, but that won’t be enough for everyone eligible in the highest-priority group — those deemed critical for saving patients' lives and those most at risk of dying.
With such limitations, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is leaving decisions on which health care employees will get vaccinated first to hospital administrators.
"We can provide the guidance on who's at increased risk … then those facilities have some latitude in deciding who makes best sense, to keep them operational," said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist.
For example, she said, rural hospitals with limited staff may need to make very different decisions than a large health care system "with a deeper bench."
In that first phase, hospital workers will get the shots at work, and under a federal agreement, CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will go to nursing homes to vaccinate residents and staff. As availability increases, so will the number of places people can go to get the vaccine.
Here's a look at how it will work and how to stay informed.
How do the eligibility groups break down?
The rollout will occur in steps. Eligibility in the first, officially labeled "phase 1A," includes front-line medical workers, nursing home residents, and first responders involved in emergency medical services.
Phase 1B will wrap in the remaining health care workers and first responders and add people who provide critical public services, such as utility and sanitation workers, bus drivers and food processing employees and those who live and work in group settings such as homeless shelters, prisons and jails.
A person's age and health also start becoming determining factors, with eligibility extending to people older than 74 and those with at least two chronic medical conditions, including cancer not in remission, kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, disability, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, obesity and sickle cell disease.
Phase 2 adds teachers and other school employees, kindergarten through college, as well as child care employees, pharmacists, postal workers, grocery store and restaurant employees.
Age eligibility drops to 65 and older. The list of qualifying health conditions gets longer, and just one of them is needed, to additionally include asthma, high blood pressure, cystic fibrosis, and autoimmune, liver, and lung diseases.
The vaccine won't be available widely to other adults who want it until "phase 3."
That's all according to McMaster's public reading of the steps as of Dec. 9, still subject to changes. How long it will take to move from one phase to the next is not yet known, depending on federal approvals, shipment sizes, and how many people want the shot.
Phase 1A alone will likely continue for many weeks, according to DHEC.
The state is expected to receive shipments weekly.
When can my child be vaccinated?
That's a big unknown, but possibly not until the start of next school year.
On Thursday, a federal panel endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for use in people 16 and older, with a few members objecting to authorizing the shot for 16- and 17-year-olds, given they weren't part of the tests at all until September and their risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 is low. But the overwhelming majority decided the benefits of vaccinating the teens are worth the uncertainty.
It is normal for any new vaccine or drug to be tested only on adults first.
Children's immune systems are more active than that for adults, and reactions can vary by age group, from infants to teens. More research is needed to evaluate safety and effective dosages for children.
Pfizer got federal permission in October to start testing adolescents as young as 12. Moderna began testing its vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds this month. Testing on younger children isn't expected to start until next year.
So how will I know when I'm eligible?
The state's public health agency will regularly post updates on its vaccine webpage: scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination.
But DHEC officials recognize that's not sufficient, particularly for the state's most vulnerable and rural residents. Other plans for informing people include direct mailers, print ads in weekly newspapers, radio and TV public service announcements, billboards, messaging at gas stations, and spreading the word through faith leaders.
DHEC calling center employees are also supposed to have the latest vaccine information. The "care line" number is 1-855-472-3432.
People can also get answers about vaccine phases through email. Send questions to ACC-Immunization@dhec.sc.gov.
And the agency is considering sending push alerts to cell phones each time a new group is eligible, akin to emergency alerts that blast weather disaster warnings.
The agency has committed $5.7 million to the education campaign.
Where can I go to get the shots?
Providers must get federal approval to give the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday , 307 locations had been approved, including hospitals, pharmacies, urgent care centers and private doctors' offices. DHEC hopes that number will continue increasing to meet demand as availability increases.
Hospitals will receive the first shipments. But DHEC asks people not to call hospitals. If you're eligible to get one of those shots, your employer will contact you directly.
Citing security concerns, DHEC is not giving any other details on where the vaccine's going early on but promises to promote each and every location once it's available for wider use.
The agency is still developing plans on how pharmacies and other sites can screen people for eligibility related to employment and health problems, particularly for those who don't have a primary care doctor.
Will the initial shipment cover all nursing homes?
Distributions will go to nursing homes on an alphabetical basis. So, while they're all officially part of "phase 1a," it's possible they won't all receive them at the same time, according to DHEC.
And, while assisted living centers have been just as locked down since March, they're treated differently for vaccine priority.
Assisted living residents will be in an early phase but only after all nursing homes are taken care of. Federal recommendations consider nursing home residents the most medically vulnerable, since they require care due to injury, disability or illness, according to DHEC.
What are the differences in the COVID-19 vaccines?
Pfizer's vaccine, the first to win endorsement for widespread use, comes with unprecedented logistical issues. Known as an ultra-cold vaccine, it must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), because it degrades quickly at higher temperatures.
Not all hospitals in South Carolina have such ultra-cold storage capacity. But they don't necessarily need it.
The vaccine will be shipped in GPS-enabled containers, which will track their location and temperature. The shippers themselves, packed with dry ice, can serve as temporary storage for up to 30 days, but the dry ice must be restocked upon arrival and every five days. It can then be transferred to a refrigerator, where it expires in five days.
Facilities that do have an ultra-cold freezer can store it for up to six months from the manufactured date on the vial, if they transfer it there as soon as it arrives.
The Moderna vaccine, which is expected to get the green light soon, arrives frozen and can be kept at -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), aligning with normal cooler temperatures, for 30 days.
Nursing homes will receive the Moderna vaccine, according to DHEC.
For the best protection, both require two shots, 21 days apart for Pfizer's and 28 days apart for Moderna's.
According to the FDA, a single dose offers some protection from COVID-19, but how long is unclear, and it's after the second dose that the effectiveness leaps to 95 percent.
Since that means one in 20 people won't develop immunity, health officials urge people to continue wearing masks even after getting both doses, until told otherwise.