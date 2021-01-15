SC hospitals asked for extra COVID vaccine, but additional doses not coming

South Carolina's vaccine rollout hit another snag on Friday as hospitals were told an influx of coronavirus vaccine doses expected next week would not come.

State public health officials, meanwhile, said South Carolinians should expect to see the same number of vaccine doses allocated as in previous weeks.

Although residents are continuing to get their shots, the latest roadblock comes as officials expand the pool of eligible residents to all those over 70 years old. Seniors around the Palmetto State eager to get their shots made appointments this week and hospitals reacted to increased demand by requesting more doses.

Now, it appears, far fewer doses than requested will come.

S.C. Hospital Association President and CEO Thornton Kirby said in a statement that hospitals around the state would get "significantly less vaccine next week than they requested," and that hospitals would receive 20 percent to 25 percent fewer first doses than requested.

State public health officials said hospitals would continue to get the same number of COVID-19 vaccine doses as in prior weeks and placed blame on the federal government.

"Some hospitals and vaccine providers who place orders for their weekly vaccine allocations have requested four to five times more doses than they had in previous weeks, to accommodate a high demand for the vaccine," according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. "However, the state can't fulfill the providers' request for increased vaccine allocations because there is not enough vaccine available from the federal government."

The state is set to receive about 31,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week, DHEC said.

"As top DHEC officials noted in a (state) Senate hearing committee earlier this week, the agency is not anticipating any increase in the state's allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government for the foreseeable future," according to the agency.

South Carolina has been receiving roughly 63,000 to 64,000 doses weekly.

Those shipments usually arrive on Mondays, but doses will be delivered on Tuesday and DHEC will distribute the shots to hospitals Wednesday or Thursday because Monday is a holiday, Kirby said.

"We should continue to expect what we’re seeing now for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director, on Friday.

In his statement, Kirby noted several concerns, including the possibility of many hospitals being forced to cancel appointments for patients receiving their first vaccine doses and that hospitals may be reluctant to schedule appointments beyond next week due to unpredictable supply.

On Friday, officials with Beaufort Memorial Hospital said they were informed that morning the hospital would not be getting more than 2,000 expected vaccine doses.

"As a result, more than 6,000 scheduled appointments through March 30 will be canceled and an additional 6,000 appointment requests will remain unscheduled until vaccine supplies are available and on hand," hospital officials said.

"The hospital placed three orders totaling more than 2,000 doses last Friday and Monday to fulfill many of its scheduled appointments. Today, they were notified that they should receive just 450 doses next Wednesday or Thursday."

According to Kirby's statement, hospitals are expected to get 100 percent of second vaccine doses requested.

The nonprofit's CEO said he worried about other consequences, such as patients being forced to go through the sign-up process again because of canceled appointments and not all hospitals specifying first doses versus second doses.

S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said he was frustrated by the news and said DHEC officials assured him during a Tuesday committee meeting that the expanded vaccine rollout would not be a problem.

"Frustration doesn’t begin to describe this," Davis said. "To have this, the sense of anger and frustration is palpable."

The state senator said he is unsure of what the next steps are, but that he believes there needs to be better communication between DHEC and hospitals on how many vaccine doses to expect.