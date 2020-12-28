SC Highway Patrol troopers involved in head-on crash with suspected DUI driver

Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a S.C. Highway Patrol vehicle early Sunday.
Deputies were called to the crash shortly after 5 a.m., said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
"A subject driving east in the westbound lanes near Cosgrove Avenue collided head-on into the (Highway Patrol) vehicle," Antonio said.
Two troopers were inside, he said. Both they and the suspected DUI driver were transported to a hospital and released.
The driver was identified as Rodney Gadson, 25, of Goose Creek, and charged with DUI, Antonio said.
An update on the troopers' conditions was not immediately available Monday morning.
This story is developing. Check back for more.