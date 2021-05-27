SC Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement to minimize traffic deaths Memorial Day weekend

CHARLESTON — Holiday weekends come with holiday traffic. That means police will be increasing their enforcement efforts across South Carolina to minimize traffic deaths during Memorial Day weekend.

State troopers will be focusing on interstate highways, which will be heavily trafficked, Lt. William Rhyne, a highway patrol spokesperson, said.

Troopers will also be stationed near the coast because people are traveling to the beach for Memorial Day, he said.

“Every trooper in South Carolina will be working at some point throughout the holiday weekend,” Rhyne said.

There have been 364 fatal car crashes in 2021 in South Carolina that have led to 394 deaths. That's 63 more deaths than at this point last year, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Rhyne said it would be important for drivers to plan for traffic while traveling and to be alert to safety precautions.

“We have had a lot of drivers out there that have lost their lives this year because they did not wear their seatbelt,” Rhyne said.

Within this year’s fatal car crashes, 129 of the 274 people who had access to seatbelts were not wearing them, according to DPS.

During the weekend of May 21-23, there was one fatal car crash in South Carolina, said Rachel Urconis, a spokesperson for DPS. There were nine fatal crashes on the weekend of May 14-16, Urconis wrote.

On May 26, there was a fatal crash in Dorchester County on Wescott Boulevard, according to the highway patrol.