SC Highway Patrol releases further details in deputy-involved crash that killed 2 people

The S.C. Highway Patrol has released further details related to a serious crash involving a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle that left two civilians dead over the weekend.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Highway 17 and Beehive Road in unincorporated Charleston County between Mount Pleasant and Awendaw.

At the time of the crash, the deputy was his way to an assault call in Awendaw, Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio told The Post and Courier on Sunday.

The deputy was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger, was wearing his seatbelt and transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The other vehicle was a 2017 Hyundai, Jones said. The driver and front seat passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and died. Whether they were wearing seatbelts is not known.

Just before the crash, the deputy was driving north on U.S. 17 and the Hyundai was stopped at a stop sign on Beehive Road trying to turn left and go south on 17, the trooper said.

As the Hyundai was turning left, the deputy's patrol car slammed into its driver's side, Jones said.

An investigation into the crash by the Highway Patrol continues.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the two people killed.