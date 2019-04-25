Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate a crash late Wednesday involving a Charleston County sheriff's deputy who was en route to a call.
Around 10:20 p.m., an eastbound compact car collided with a southbound Charleston County cruiser near the Dobbin Road intersection on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, Southern said. As of Thursday morning, it was not clear which vehicle was suspected of causing the crash. All those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to Highway Patrol.
The deputy was responding to assist a deputy who was involved in a foot pursuit.
Both the deputy and the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Medical University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a Highway Patrol spokesman.
The sheriff's deputy has not been publicly identified.