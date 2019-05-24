Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a BMW 3 Series sedan they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley County Thursday night.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near 3830 U.S. Highway 17-Alternate in the Jamestown area of rural Berkeley County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
The victim, a pedestrian, was identified as 63-year-old Jamestown resident Alton Hawkins Jr., said George Oliver, the county coroner. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
A BMW 3 Series sedan, from model year 1997 to 2006, left the scene traveling northbound on the highway toward Jamestown, the Highway Patrol stated. The vehicle is blue-gray in color and may be either a two-door or four-door model.
The sedan should have damage to its front, right area, the Highway Patrol stated.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle or who has any information about the crash should contact the S.C. Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010. Alternatively, anyone can dial *47 from any cell phone to submit a tip or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Further information about the crash was not available Friday.