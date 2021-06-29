SC highway department offering free career training this summer in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — Residents most heavily impacted by the state's billion-dollar Interstate 526 widening project will soon be offered free career preparation courses.

The S.C. Department of Transportation will host job trainings this summer for four North Charleston communities.

"We’ll continue to do this over the next five to 10 years," said Joy Riley, DOT project manager. "Really, we’re just trying to build awareness, get some people signed up.”

Made possible by the Federal Highway Administration, the training is for residents of Ferndale, Russelldale, Highland Terrace and Liberty Park. The four low-wealth neighborhoods will be most affected by the Lowcountry Corridor West project, which will widen I-526 between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant and redesign the I-26/I-526 interchange.

The "West" project focuses on nine miles between West Ashley's Paul Cantrell Boulevard and North Charleston's Virginia Avenue.

The upcoming courses include:

Commercial driver's license permit preparation class: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13 and July 14 at 5790 Padgett Way, North Charleston.

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13 and July 14 at 5790 Padgett Way, North Charleston. CDL full license program : 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, beginning July 26. It will be held virtually. Participants will be required by Trident Technical College to pass a DOT physical and drug test before entering program. The daytime program held over the summer is nine weeks. The evening program, beginning in the fall, is 14 weeks.

: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, beginning July 26. It will be held virtually. Participants will be required by Trident Technical College to pass a DOT physical and drug test before entering program. The daytime program held over the summer is nine weeks. The evening program, beginning in the fall, is 14 weeks. Career development training: Four-to-six week program for high school graduates and college students 16 years and older. The start date is still being determined. It will be held virtually. Training topics will include interview skills, communication and time management.

Those interested should come to the Lowcountry Corridor community office at 5626 Rivers Ave. or call 843-258-1135.

The job training courses will be the second mitigation effort to roll out from the project. A community history program is already underway seeking pictures and stories from longtime residents to be displayed at a local community center.

More work will continue next year, which is when the state plans to begin building affordable housing in the impacted communities. The I-526 road plan is expected to begin construction in 2027.

"We want to make sure we have a well-rounded plan," Riley said.

The CDL courses are focused on placing people on a pathway toward a promising career, said Riley, who noted CDL drivers are in high demand in the state. New drivers can make $50,000 to $60,000 a year, Riley said.

Charlynne Smith, president of the Ferndale neighborhood, praised the idea of providing youth with career-readiness opportunities.

"Kids need to learn how to take care of themselves when they're out of school," she said.

The $50,000 cost of the course training from the FHA had previously been designated for job training under the state's program for disadvantaged businesses. That initiative was canceled due to the pandemic. The money was then reallocated to DOT for career readiness in North Charleston.

“We got kind of lucky,” Riley said.