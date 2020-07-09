SC grand jury indicts Union County Sheriff David Taylor for misconduct

A grand jury has indicted Union County Sheriff David Taylor on two counts related to misconduct, officials announced Thursday.

Taylor, who has faced investigations in recent years, faces one count each of misconduct in office and disseminating obscene material, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

The misconduct count is a common law misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the Attorney General's Office said. The obscenity count is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of at least $10,000 or both.

"The indictment alleges Taylor sent messages to a citizen of Union County that were lewd and inappropriate and included an obscene photo," the Attorney General's Office said.

An arraignment where Taylor will be served with the indictment and have a bond hearing is pending.

Earlier this year, Union County council members asked the sheriff to step down after a State Law Enforcement Division report said Taylor asked employees to buy him alcohol while on duty and had made inappropriate, sexual comments.

SLED found there were "several flaws" in how Taylor managed his agency but did not recommend criminal charges.

Taylor is one of several sheriffs around the state to face scrutiny and criminal consequences for actions committed while in office.

A Post and Courier investigation published last year found that top lawmen in the Palmetto State have engaged in a variety of misdeeds including drunken driving, embezzlement, sexual assault and making questionable purchases with public money.