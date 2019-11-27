North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess could soon be leaving the city for a position in Columbia that would make him one of South Carolina's top law enforcement officials.

Burgess sent an email on Wednesday telling his subordinates that he'd been nominated by Gov. Henry McMaster to be the next state Department of Public Safety director.

McMaster's office provided Burgess' nomination letter Wednesday afternoon.

"I am confident that he will do an excellent job as the new director by restoring employee morale, recruiting and retaining additional troopers and addressing discipline and grievance policies," he wrote.

The move comes one day after current DPS Director Leroy Smith announced that he would not be reappointed to a third term and would be stepping down in February. Smith's tenure was marked by controversy over his leadership of the agencies under the DPS umbrella, particularly the Highway Patrol.

In order to officially assume the DPS directorship, Burgess still needs to be confirmed by the state Senate.

"I am still chief of police," Burgess said. "I'm just going through the process."

On Tuesday, news of Smith's departure seemed to accelerate the naming process for the next director. Normally, the governor would have until Dec. 1 to submit a candidate for Senate consideration.

Smith's announcement was met with approval from some lawmakers who've been unrelenting in their criticism of his leadership.

That criticism came to a head in 2017 when the House Legislative Oversight Committee led an ultimately unsuccessful effort to defund Smith's position. The committee later held a symbolic vote of no confidence in Smith.

State Rep. Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, said that under the current DPS head, the Highway Patrol has spiraled into a state of disarray.

Troopers are leaving the agency and morale is persistently low, among other issues, Tallon said.

Responding to news of Burgess' nomination, the lawmaker said he did not know the North Charleston chief and that he hoped he would be willing to do what is necessary to right the ship.

"I'm hoping he'll go in there and make changes," Tallon said. "I'll work with him in any way that I can."

Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, called Burgess' nomination a "wonderful opportunity."

"He's a friend, and he's been an asset for North Charleston for over 30 years," Pendarvis said. "I’m looking forward to see how he’ll serve at the state level."

Burgess, a North Charleston native, was tapped to become that department's first black chief in January 2018.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the Governor’s Office contacted him about 10 days ago to make sure he was OK with them talking to Burgess about the job. Summey learned two days ago that Burgess was going to be nominated.

Summey said he was surprised by the call because he didn’t know the position was opening up.

“I think it’s quite an honor for both Chief Burgess and for the city that he is being considered for that role,” Summey said. “We’re very proud of Reggie."

Since becoming North Charleston’s police chief early last year, Burgess was often a visible presence on the streets, connecting with community members after a major crime or at other times.

Summey said he had not decided when or how he will try to tap a new chief, if Burgess is confirmed.

"I haven’t even considered that as of today," he said. "I think they’ll do a confirmation, and then I’ll decide from that point. I’ve got very good second level management in the agency.”

Robert Behre contributed to this report.