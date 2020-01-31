Gov. Henry McMaster named a Highway Patrol major as acting director of the state's Department of Public Safety on Friday.

The appointee, Maj. Robert G. Woods IV, is a 30-year veteran of the Highway Patrol and most recently led the agency's administrative support efforts, according to a statement by the governor's office.

Woods' appointment comes two days after North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess asked McMaster to withdraw his nomination to be the next DPS director.

Burgess cited emotional strain on his family as a driving factor in that decision.

Current DPS Director Leroy Smith is leaving an agency that has been in turmoil for more than a decade. Troopers and lawmakers have spoken out for years about poor morale at the patrol, trooper attrition and other issues impacting the patrol.

Smith's four-year term expired at the end of Friday, McMaster's office said. Woods will take over as acting director on Saturday and will continue serving until a new director is nominated by the governor and confirmed by the S.C. Senate.

Woods is a 1988 graduate of The Citadel and holds a master’s degree in human relations and conflict management from Columbia College, McMaster's office said. He is also a graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy Leadership Institute and is a certified public manager.