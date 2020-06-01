SC governments, schools, hospitals taking action after rash of racist social media posts

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina, the city of Darlington and Richland County School District One are among organizations statewide firing workers, expelling students and launching investigations after a rash of racist social media responses to the weekend protests over police violence.

USC President Bob Caslen said a social media post that endorsed shooting demonstrators and complained of "black thugs" does not represent the values of the university. He pledged that the post would be investigated.

"Now is not the time for division," Caslen said in a post on his personal Twitter. "Our Gamecock family stands as one against racism and social injustice."

In a statement issued Sunday, Caslen said that USC will add more diversity content to its anti-harassment training program for new students, faculty and staff and require diversity training as part of freshmen orientation beginning this fall.

"It is our collective responsibility to challenge these institutional inequities and to demand better for ourselves and for future generations," Caslen said.

Many other organizations found themselves facing similar controversies.

Richland One School District announced Monday that a bus driver for the school system no longer works there after a social media post that urged shooting demonstrators.

Comments on the district's Facebook page objected to the driver's continued employment. "You have someone who is open and willing to express such violence, and this person is allowed to transport our children?" one commenter wrote.

"He should not be working with children!" another commenter added.

District Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said that the values of the district were not compatible with the social media comments. The bus driver's employment ended one day after the district promised an investigation.

"To those who questioned whether we, as a district, condoned or supported the comment that was made, I can assure you that we did not and we do not," Witherspoon said.

A city of Darlington employee has been fired after she posted on Facebook that protesters who have damaged property and looted businesses in recent days should be shot, imprisoned or taken off food stamps.

Darlington Clerk of Court Jonna Carter was fired on Monday morning by City Administrator Howard Garland after her weekend post made waves in the town of nearly 6,000 people in the Pee Dee.

“Anyone protesting are obviously unhappy with their own life,” Carter wrote in a post that was shared with The Post and Courier. “... shoot their a**, lock them up, stop their food stamps… take their children… they are showing their true colors… I’m upset about what happened but I would not destroy someone’s property… they are a piece of s***!!!!”

Garland said city leaders were told of the post over the weekend and had Carter take it down. She was fired first thing Monday morning, Garland said.

“We apologize to anyone offended by these statement as they do not represent the city of Darlington, its values or it mission,” Garland said. “The city of Darlington does not condone violence or racism, period.”

Prisma Health, the Greenville-based health care company that includes the Richland, Baptist and Parkridge hospitals in the Midlands, said a staff member no longer works for the organization after making inappropriate online comments.

"Diversity is part of our culture, an important part of our values and who we are as an organization," spokeswoman Tammie Epps said.

Nearby, Lexington Medical Center said Friday that an employee was fired after inflammatory remarks including a racial slur on social media.

“The employee’s comments did not reflect our values and violated our organization’s policies. We do not tolerate that type of behavior,” the hospital said in a statement.

The Citadel said it was aware of a racist comment in a Monday social media post by someone affiliated with the university and promised to investigate and take swift action.

“The disgraceful racist comments depicted in this post are unacceptable and inconsistent with our core values of Honor, Duty and Respect,” the college said on Twitter.

Cardinal Newman School, a private school in Columbia that is affiliated with the Catholic Church for middle and high school students, said Friday it had expelled a student after an online video that the principal called demeaning to African-Americans.

"This former student’s action was not representative of our Catholic community and is not acceptable," Principal Rob Loia said in a letter to parents. "We have no tolerance for any words or actions that are racist in nature, and we will continue to enforce this."

The school expelled a student in 2019 over videos using racist language that threatened a school shooting, with parents expressing alarm that they had not been informed for a month and a half during the summer about the violent threats.

Jessica Holdman and Avery Wilks contributed to this report.