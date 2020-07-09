SC Gov. suspends indicted Union County sheriff, appoints interim replacement

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Union County Sheriff David Taylor on Thursday after the lawman was indicted on two counts related to misconduct.

Taylor, who has previously come under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, faces one count each of misconduct in office and disseminating obscene material, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

The misconduct count is a common law misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The obscenity count is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of at least $10,000 or both.

"The indictment alleges Taylor sent messages to a citizen of Union County that were lewd and inappropriate and included an obscene photo," the Attorney General's Office said.

An arraignment where Taylor will be served with the indictment and have a bond hearing is pending.

Under state law, the governor has the authority to suspend public officials who are indicted of crimes of moral turpitude — defined in state law as something "immoral in itself," and which violates the accepted standards of the community.

The law also allows the governor to appoint a replacement until the case is resolved or a new official is elected, whichever happens first.

McMaster named Union Police Chief Sam White to serve as interim sheriff.

Earlier this year, Union County council members asked Taylor to step down after a SLED report said the sheriff asked employees to buy him alcohol while on duty and that he had made inappropriate, sexual comments.

SLED found there were "several flaws" in how Taylor managed his agency but did not recommend criminal charges.

Taylor is one of several sheriffs around the state to face scrutiny and criminal consequences for actions committed while in office.

A Post and Courier investigation published last year found that top lawmen in the Palmetto State have engaged in a variety of misdeeds including drunken driving, embezzlement, sexual assault and making questionable purchases with public money.

Taylor's political career was coming to an end this year. After saying in February that he would not seek a fourth term, he reversed course and announced he would seek re-election. But he finished third in the five-way Democratic primary for the office last month, essentially being voted out.