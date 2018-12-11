Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday he's not ready to sue the Trump administration over offshore drilling, contending there's still time to negotiate for a South Carolina exemption.

The comment came on the same day that a coalition of coastal towns and interest did file suit in Charleston, saying the initial process of searching for reserves is harmful to all sorts of fish and marine wildlife.

McMaster told The Post and Courier he plans to stick with his tactic of trying to reason with the president and convince Trump that drilling off South Carolina's coast isn't practical.

"Nothing is off the table," he said. "We will do whatever it takes to protect the people and property and welfare of our coast. It is beautiful. It is pristine. And once broken, once harmed, it would be difficult if not impossible to get it back."

McMaster went on to say "but lawsuits are a last resort. I have made our position very clear. I think the entire administration is fully aware."

Gov. @henrymcmaster asked if state will throw its support behind a lawsuit filed by environmental groups opposing seismic testing in the Atlantic. “Lawsuits are a last resort,” he said. “I have made our position clear. I think the entire (Trump) administration is fully aware.” pic.twitter.com/A253vkEUkR — Andrew Brown (@Andy_Ed_Brown) December 11, 2018

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep-elect Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., who won his seat largely by campaigning against drilling and exploration, said he has met with New Jersey Democratic U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, the incoming chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Cunningham plans for his first bill to be a piece of legislation meant to bring back the ban on offshore drilling in the Atlantic.

"Not just no, but hell no." he said Tuesday at a press conference in front of the federal courthouse in Charleston. "Not here. Not now. Not ever."

The comments came as a group of 16 coastal mayors and nine conservation groups filed two separate lawsuits Tuesday, both in U.S. District Court in Charleston, to stop federal permits to explore for natural gas and oil offshore.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is now ready to issue those permits after clearing environmental hurdles. Tracts off South Carolina are among the waters up for grabs.

The issue pits a concern for the environment and a billion-dollar-per-year tourism industry, against potential revenue and jobs, and the work is widely opposed on the coast.

The lawsuits began to reverberate in at least one other state on Tuesday. Laura Brewer, a spokeswoman for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, said his office is reviewing the filings.

"The attorney general remains committed to protecting North Carolina’s coasts — as well as the billions of dollars of economic activity and the tens of thousands of jobs that depend on it," Brewer said.

The suits claim the leases violate the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, which prohibits harassing or killing animals such as whales or dolphins. The exploration would include seismic blast testing that involves loud airguns considered harmful to marine mammals and other sea life.

The complaint was also filed in a district court where they have won favorable rulings on similar environmentally focused issues.

Catherine Wannamaker, a Charleston-based attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said she hopes the process moves quickly and fairly.

"That's all you can ask for as a lawyer," she said.

After the filings, representatives of the groups rallied on the courthouse steps, joined by more than a dozen elected officials and local leaders in front of a crowd of several dozen more people.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg brought up the issue of federal regulators allowing the "incidental harassment" of marine mammals, such as whales and dolphins, during the testing.

"I would contend the federal government is harassing ... citizens of South Carolina, and I say, stop it," Tecklenburg said.

Rick Baumann, the owner of Murrells Inlet Seafood and a board member of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce, said he wondered why the fish catch was restricted to protect species while the oil industry is allowed to kill indiscriminately.

"The case is made. The documents are filed," said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling, who spurred organizing 16 coastal mayors in the state to file their own lawsuit. "We need to hold hands and keep moving forward."

While McMaster's legal options are on hold, both he and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson are in key positions to make a difference, said Caitie Forde-Smith, of the Charleston-based Coastal Conservation League. Representatives of the groups plan to approach McMaster about the legal avenue in the next week.

McMaster reiterated to The Post and Courier there is still time to negotiate with the White House.

"Everyone has the authority to file lawsuits in their words and make their points," he said. "That is not a position that we have arrived at yet as a state, but we are not limiting ourselves. We want to make sure our coast and all that goes with it is protected because that is a great part of South Carolina," he said.

McMaster and Wilson plan to file another, more harshly worded letter with Trump's U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in an attempt to convince the administration to change its mind on a policy it has been pursuing for more than a year.

McMaster has already met with Trump and Zinke to discuss the issue. He's also written several previous letters voicing his opposition to drilling.

None of that pressure has worked, but McMaster says he will keep trying.

“The administration's position has been to listen carefully and take note and to proceed cautiously and slowly," McMaster said. "This whole process is going to take some time. But they are aware that we in South Carolina are opposed to the testing and drilling off of our shore. They are well aware and we will keep making that case."

Caitlin Byrd contributed to this story.