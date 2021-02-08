SC Gov. McMaster awards North Charleston High School principal with Order of the Palmetto

NORTH CHARLESTON — Gov. Henry McMaster awarded North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby with the Order of the Palmetto on Feb. 8, the state's highest civilian honor.

The award recognizes Darby's efforts to help his students and their families pay bills.

Darby, who's also Charleston county councilman, took on a third job at Walmart restocking shelves. The wages he earns goes directly to low-income families.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a remarkable man," McMaster said during the award ceremony. "This is the kind of man we're proud of."

Darby received the honor during an outdoor ceremony at North Charleston High School, located off East Montague Avenue. Several local and state elected officials were in attendance.

The Order of the Palmetto recognizes South Carolina residents for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance.

Darby works at Walmart Supercenter off Centre Pointe Drive near Tanger Outlets three nights a week from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., finishing one job in time to head to another as head of the high school.

He said he was honored to accept the prestigious award and to continue helping those in need.

"The accolades — I'm not used to," Darby said. "But I'm intensely appreciative."

He said he was taught by his family and community that helping others is a virtue.

After The Post and Courier first reported Darby's efforts last month, the story has attracted significant nationwide media attention, including a feature on the "Today" show.

Donations have come pouring in.

One online Go Fund Me has raised more than $168,000. Another campaign has collected $23,000.

Walmart donated $50,000 to North Charleston High School to help low-income families.

Check back for more on this developing story.