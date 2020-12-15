SC Gov. Henry McMaster visits COVID-19 vaccine storage facility in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — A vital part of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is built here, and Gov. Henry McMaster paid a visit Tuesday to celebrate it.

Horizon Scientific Inc. has recently gotten more attention after being the only manufacturer in South Carolina selling ultra-low temperature freezers. The equipment has become vital in safely storing the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus.

Horizon President Laura Steiner gave the governor a personal tour of the Summerville facility. McMaster said between 200,000 and 300,000 vaccines are slated to come through the state by the end of the year.

"We never expected to get the attention of our governor," Steiner said. "We're very proud and honored to be a part of this solution."

While highlighting each component of the freezers during the tour, she also touched on the growing orders to the company.

In the past month, the number of orders for freezers from Horizon have been the highest the company has seen in the past two years. Steiner said overtime to meet demand has become necessary.

Horizon is also currently looking to hire more employees to build the freezers, which it made for vaccine storage even before the pandemic. Steiner said it was mostly selling to the academic community doing research.

The company's products include a broad range of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-compliant, medical-grade refrigerators and freezers that are also used for medication and patient sample storage.

With South Carolina health care workers starting to get the vaccine this week, the company is expecting more demand as the months go on.

Following the tour, McMaster held a small press conference to further commend the company for its work. He also reiterated that officials had plans ready for a vaccine rollout months ago.

Health care workers followed by vulnerable community members, such as those in nursing homes, would be the first to get the vaccine, he said.

"There's not enough to go around yet," he said.

He plans to take the vaccine as soon as he has the option to. He also encouraged residents to simply keep doing what they've been doing during the pandemic.

Though COVID-19 cases have risen in the state, he said he has no plans to add any additional restrictions. On Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,303 cases of COVID-19.

One concern McMaster did touch on was the colder weather and people being indoors more. He said residents should try to be outside as much as possible.

"If we're very careful, we'll get through it," he said.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Warring joined in on McMaster's visit. He said he was unaware that the Horizon facility existed before Tuesday.

He also took a tour of the company to get a better understanding of the vaccine storage freezer manufacturing process.

"I'm just excited to see what they're doing," he said.

When the time comes for the general public to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Warring said he will encourage town residents to get it.

After reading different statewide and national surveys showing a high percentage of people unwilling to take the vaccine, he said he wants people to trust the government.

"The vaccine is the only way to get out of this mess," he said.

According to McMaster, the state will eventually have plenty of the vaccine to go around. He said he and other officials have always been assured that the vaccine has been tested and safe.

"We hope that everyone who wants it will stay informed," he said.