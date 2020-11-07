SC GOP leaders not ready to concede Biden win; Clyburn, Dems ‘pleased’

South Carolina Republican leaders were not ready to concede the 2020 presidential election on Saturday after most major news outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner.

The Associated Press determined that Biden had enough votes to carry Pennsylvania and earn its 20 electoral votes, putting him over the 270-elector threshold. NBC, CBS, CNN and Fox News, made similar declarations.

But prominent GOP operatives joined President Donald Trump in calling the results into question, threatening further legal action to ensure proper ballot counting.

"Right now, the election is not over yet. The Trump campaign has made it clear they're investigating allegations of voting irregularities and fraud," S.C. GOP Party Chairman Drew McKissick said. "A winner will be decided after they conclude and the country should wait."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who won a heated election Tuesday, called on the U.S. Department of Justice and Postmaster General to investigate allegations from an Erie, Pa., postal worker who said supervisors worked to backdate ballots mailed after the election.

Graham said he received the worker's affidavit from the Trump campaign.

"The expanded use of mail-in voting is making the post office the administrator of elections, not the local election officials," Graham said. "This change in mission requires there to be further scrutiny to ensure the system is beyond reproach."

The Erie election administrator has said he is confident in their process and the concern affects 130 ballots, even as Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania topped 34,000 ballots.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., whose endorsement of Biden helped catapult him to a primary win in the Palmetto State and then nationwide, joined Democrats in celebrating the former vice president’s apparent victory.

"My investment in Joe Biden had everything to do with the restoration of our pursuit towards a more perfect union," Clyburn said on CNN. "I could not sit idly by and watch this country take backwards steps in that pursuit of that perfection. I am pleased that we can now get back on course."

Downtown Charleston was packed on Saturday afternoon, but there was little to indicate any celebration or outrage over the election’s outcome. No cheers or jeers, no impromptu parades or horn honking like that seen in New York City, Atlanta, Philadelphia and other larger cities.

A solid police presence was visible throughout the tourist district, but few seemed to notice. People seemed more intent on sunbathing in Marion Square, visiting the shops and restaurants on King Street and climbing onto horse and carriage tours in the City Market.

Mayor John Tecklenburg posted his congratulations to Biden on Saturday evening on Facebook.

"Almost a century and a half ago, our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, looked out at a deeply divided America and said, 'We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection,' he wrote. "Earlier this year, I endorsed Joe Biden because I believe he understands the truth of those words in his bones."

"Does that mean that all the poison in our politics will magically disappear when President-elect Biden is sworn in next January? Of course not. But it does mean that we have a real chance to step back from the brink, and to remember that America at its best is not just the land we all share, but the ideal we all aspire to."

The mayor said he plans to press the new administration for help with the COVID-19 fight, flooding, traffic, affordable housing, public safety and racial reconciliation.

"Those are our top priorities here in Charleston, and we're going to do everything we can to make them top priorities in Washington next year as well."